House hunt Detroit: See what’s on the market now

(Detroit, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Detroit will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

16010 Wilson, Eastpointe, 48021 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,500 | 817 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Nice 3 bedroom vinyl sided ranch w/basement & garage on a corner lot! Enter into a large living room w/fireplace & window A/C unit. Freshly painted thru-out. Master bedroom with built-in A/C unit. Updated kitchen w/oak cabinets & mosaic glass backsplash. Stove, Fridge stays! Updated 1st floor bath. Finished basement with tiled floors, paneled walls, glass block windows & laundry area w/washer, dryer & new laundry tub. Florida Rm w/new carpet & not included in Square Footage. Updated GFA furnace, HWT & Circuit breakers all in 2017. 1.5 garage w/electric & door opener. Tree near driveway to be removed by the City of Eastpointe. Located on a corner lot in a nice neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Rick Osos, Realty Executives Home Towne Shelby at 586-726-4600

1151 Buckingham Rd, Grosse Pointe Park, 48230 4 Beds 4 Baths | $529,000 | 2,686 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Welcome home to this beautiful, well-cared for center entrance colonial in ideal GP Park location. Just blocks from the vibrant "West Park" area, this home is on a beautiful piece of property and boasts large rooms, a comfortable layout, hardwood in most rooms, eat-in kitchen, paneled home office, ample storage in spacious basement, as well as convenient large storage shed off the back of the attached 2-car garage. Major updates include new driveway and garage pad (2020), new windows (2016), roof (2012), sprinkler system (2015). Make this one your own!

For open house information, contact Alexis Deluca, Bolton-Johnston Assoc. of G.P. at 313-884-6400

4875 Springle Street, Detroit, 48215 3 Beds 1 Bath | $4,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,354 Square Feet | Built in 2000

*** FINAL PROPOSALS DUE BY 7/27/19 *** Subject address is included as part of a 3 Property Bundle Sale Totaling $13,500. Each deed shall represent a sale price of $4,500/property. HOMES ARE NOT BEING SOLD INDIVIDUALLY, NO EXCEPTIONS. Addresses included: 4854 Springle, 4867 Springle and 4875 Springle. All offers must be supported by Proof of Funds for both the Purchase Price, as well as the construction costs. The sale of said property is open to homeowners, investors and developers. The Seller will consider a rehab proposal. Seller Addendum's to be provided upon acceptance of qualifying offer. This sale is contingent upon Buyer & Seller execution of a Development Agreement. Contact agent with additional questions. See attachments for Offer Requirements. BTVAI

For open house information, contact James Bufalino, Premier Property Services LLC at 313-822-9000

1005 E Bernhard Avenue, Hazel Park, 48030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $112,300 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Great starter home or investment opportunity! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home welcomes you in with a covered front porch, classic archways, fresh carpet, and a clean and updated kitchen. Fenced backyard perfect for enjoying warm summer evenings and weekends. Plus conveniently located near I-75 and 696 for easy commutes. Come see it today!

For open house information, contact Kevin A Stewart, Stewart Team R E Partners Inc at 248-759-5474