These condos are for sale in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Lincoln or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Lincoln condos have been selected from our classified listings:

1130 H Street, Lincoln, 68508 1 Bed 1 Bath | $105,000 | Condominium | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Angela Coleman, M: 531-205-6556, acoleman@nebraskarealty.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Enjoy this 1bd/1ba apartment that also includes a large living/dining room with TONS of natural light. Apartment use to be 2 bedroom and could easily be converted back if desired. Monthly HOA includes a large lobby area, laundry room, kitchen/dining area, private storage unit, exercise room, workshop, and feel safe with the building being security protected 24/7! Association dues cover Maintenance, HVAC, utilities, cable, water, garbage, and repairs.

128 N 13Th Street, Lincoln, 68508 1 Bed 2 Baths | $299,900 | Condominium | 734 Square Feet | Built in 1989

***ICONIC BUILDING***University Towers!*** Downtown living at its best! This condo offers something rarely seen in downtown living- PRIVATE BALCONY Step out the doors of this building & find everything you could want or need within just a short walk. A beautifully UPDATED & UPGRADED space with so much to offer. Lovely quartz countertops & glass backsplash, newer appliances, fresh paint and carpet throughout. Space feels roomy as it is "Open Concept", both bathrooms are spacious! Huge windows offer natural light & your very own private balcony. Enjoy the rooftop terrace with grills and gazebo to enjoy with your neighbors on summer evenings. Secured entry and reserved parking space in attached garage is a great convenience, no walking in the rain or snow. Schedule your private showing today!

