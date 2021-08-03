Cancel
NFL

J.T. Ibe apologizes for dangerous hit on Panthers WR Keith Kirkwood: 'I’m so sorry'

By Tim Weaver
 2 days ago
There aren’t a lot of sports where your career and entire life can change in an instant. Tackle football is one of them, and the Panthers got a jarring reminder of that at training camp today.

Safety J.T. Ibe has been released for his hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood at practice. Ibe hit Kirkwood high while he was attempting to make a catch in mid-air. Kirkwood went down hard and stayed there for a while. Eventually, he was taken off the field in an ambulance. It’s too late to save his job, but Ibe has apologized, per the Charlotte Observer.

“I just saw the ball and him and I wanted to interrupt it. It wasn’t me aiming for his head. It was just me trying to jar the ball out. . . I just felt bad, I looked at him when I landed, and I just felt bad. I asked the trainers to tell him I’m so sorry. I didn’t mean to hit him like that. It wasn’t intentional at all and I’m praying he’s OK.”

Ibe’s actions and subsequent release have been the story of the day. Sam Darnold appeared taken off-guard by the news in his post-practice press conference. Meanwhile, while Panthers legend Charles Johnson seems to think cutting him was sudden and harsh.

7 Carolina Panthers who could be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2021

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

