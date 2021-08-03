These condos are for sale in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these San Jose condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Take a look at these units on the market in San Jose, pulled from our classifieds:

725 Mariposa Ave 207, Mountain View, 94041 2 Beds 2 Baths | $899,000 | Condominium | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Price Just Reduced! Centrally located in the heart of Silicon Valley, not far from Mountain View's bustling downtown, this rarely available, two bed, two bath remodeled condominium has it all! The kitchen, with granite countertops, Shaker style cabinetry and decorative pendant lighting, opens to the living/dining great room that features a bar area for entertaining and a spectacular picture window framing views of redwoods and the western hills. The private primary suite is spacious with ample floor-to-ceiling closets spanning one wall while the guest bedroom/study is off a separate hall with a guest bathroom and opens to the balcony. Enjoy the convenience of an in-unit washer/dryer and two dedicated parking spaces. Entertain your guests in the pool/barbecue area or join them for dinner in downtown Mountain View. This small secure complex of only twenty four condominiums is close to Stanford University, Shoreline Amphitheater, local tech companies and all that peninsula has to offer!

For open house information, contact Colleen Foraker, Compass at 650-434-8014

144 S 3Rd St 531, San Jose, 95112 2 Beds 2 Baths | $775,000 | Condominium | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Spacious top floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1,421 square feet, preferred galley kitchen floor plan with breakfast nook, 11 ft ceilings, separated master bedrooms and plenty of bright natural light. Paseo Plaza is centrally located in downtown San Jose. The complex includes a large fitness gym with locker rooms, saunas, pool, hot tub, social room and courtyard areas. Downtown is opening up. You'll be able to walk to downtown's wonderful amenities including fine dining and restaurants, arts, theaters and coming events. Nearby the planned Google campus, experience what the future may bring. Paseo Plaza is a great place to live in downtown San Jose.

For open house information, contact Philip Ma, RE/MAX Santa Clara Valley at 408-993-8543

1760 Halford Ave 264, Santa Clara, 95051 1 Bed 1 Bath | $425,000 | Condominium | 678 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome to Las Brisas, with all the amenities you need! Freshly updated with new carpet, painted kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new interior paint and bright natural light. Second floor with outdoor balcony space. Easy access to parking and laundry and elevator or stairs. Las Brisas offers 2 pools, tennis court, gym, billiards, sauna, bbq/grass area. Great location near Apple, Freeways (280, 101, 85), CalTrain, Shopping, Dining, & More. HOA dues includes: water, gas, cable TV, garbage, tennis/gym, 2 pools, sauna, car wash area, billiards/ping pong, grass/BBQ areas, bldg insurance and more!

For open house information, contact Lynsie Gridley, Compass at 408-883-0588

460 Auburn Way 19, San Jose, 95129 2 Beds 1 Bath | $589,000 | Condominium | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1970

NEW IMPROVED PRICE! Spacious two-bedroom one-bath condo in a very convenient location with Cupertino schools. The upgraded kitchen with granite counters features a walk-in pantry and adjoining dining area. Broad glass doors bring ample natural light to the living room. Floor-to-ceiling mirrors in every room make the space feel roomy and bright. Walk-in closet in the main bedroom and the number of closets throughout the condo offer tons of storage space. Enjoy the fresh air on the huge balcony with plenty of space for a big party and play area for kids. Spend a relaxing time in the common area with the clubhouse, pool, BBQ area, and a number of walks and open spaces for the young bike riders and tree climbers. With easy freeway access, close proximity to a variety of tech companies, excellent schools, and the convenience of fine shopping and dining at Santana Row, Westgate, Costco, and more this condo has so much to offer.

For open house information, contact Irina Bondar, Sereno at 650-947-2900