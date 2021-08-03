Check out these houses for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Looking for a house in Portland? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Check out these listings from around the Portland area:

4449 Se Melody Ln, Milwaukie, 97222 3 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Perfection in Milwaukie. Don't miss this opportunity to own this single level home on a flat lot with amazing curb appeal. Attention to detail with Quality materials, Granite counters, Wood cabinetry, GE Gas Range and Dishwasher, Modern lighting, Luxury vinyl flooring and room to make this newly fenced backyard a paradise. Dead end street with crisp sidewalks in the heart of Milwaukie with shopping close by. Opportunity awaits.

5390 Nw Roanoke Ln, Portland, 97229 5 Beds 5 Baths | $3,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,949 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This is your chance to own one of the coolest homes in NW Portland. Featured in magazines around the world for its designer touches and custom features, you need to see it to believe how gorgeous it really is. Inside, you'll find a movie theater, sport court, infrared sauna and 20' ceilings. Outside, you'll find a heated pool with slide, built-in spa, firepit & flat yard. Enjoy all the smart tech, award-winning design features & almost $1M in recent updates. Call now for a private showing.

11830 Sw Pearson Ct, Beaverton, 97008 4 Beds 3 Baths | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,107 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This Beaverton one-story cul-de-sac home offers a two-car garage.

2152 Ne 228Th Ct, Fairview, 97024 6 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,200 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Gigantic multigenerational 6 bedroom home on 10,000sf lot located in sought after Fairview blocks from Blue Lake Park. Separate entrance to lower level - ready for a kitchen to create a secondary living space & is perfect for entertaining. Vaults throughout main level with all new laminate wood floors & gas fireplace. 2 enclosed outdoor living spaces (patio & deck), RV parking, cul-de-sac, central vac, A/C & private backyard. Taller garage offers loft storage. Beautiful neighborhood.

