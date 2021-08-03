Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Check out these houses for sale in Portland

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 4 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) Looking for a house in Portland? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Portland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vxc5C_0bGW5n4j00

4449 Se Melody Ln, Milwaukie, 97222

3 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Perfection in Milwaukie. Don't miss this opportunity to own this single level home on a flat lot with amazing curb appeal. Attention to detail with Quality materials, Granite counters, Wood cabinetry, GE Gas Range and Dishwasher, Modern lighting, Luxury vinyl flooring and room to make this newly fenced backyard a paradise. Dead end street with crisp sidewalks in the heart of Milwaukie with shopping close by. Opportunity awaits.

For open house information, contact John Belmore, Premiere Property Group, LLC at 503-430-0464

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21596241)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qRAW_0bGW5n4j00

5390 Nw Roanoke Ln, Portland, 97229

5 Beds 5 Baths | $3,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,949 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This is your chance to own one of the coolest homes in NW Portland. Featured in magazines around the world for its designer touches and custom features, you need to see it to believe how gorgeous it really is. Inside, you'll find a movie theater, sport court, infrared sauna and 20' ceilings. Outside, you'll find a heated pool with slide, built-in spa, firepit & flat yard. Enjoy all the smart tech, award-winning design features & almost $1M in recent updates. Call now for a private showing.

For open house information, contact Sunita Thaker, Premiere Property Group, LLC at 503-430-0464

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21053604)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZ5Zd_0bGW5n4j00

11830 Sw Pearson Ct, Beaverton, 97008

4 Beds 3 Baths | $620,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,107 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This Beaverton one-story cul-de-sac home offers a two-car garage.

For open house information, contact Michelle Holmes, Opendoor Brokerage LLC at 503-966-8285

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21024644)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UatJh_0bGW5n4j00

2152 Ne 228Th Ct, Fairview, 97024

6 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,200 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Gigantic multigenerational 6 bedroom home on 10,000sf lot located in sought after Fairview blocks from Blue Lake Park. Separate entrance to lower level - ready for a kitchen to create a secondary living space & is perfect for entertaining. Vaults throughout main level with all new laminate wood floors & gas fireplace. 2 enclosed outdoor living spaces (patio & deck), RV parking, cul-de-sac, central vac, A/C & private backyard. Taller garage offers loft storage. Beautiful neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Jamie Meushaw, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21287821)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Milwaukie, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
City
Milwaukie, OR
Portland, OR
Real Estate
City
Beaverton, OR
City
Portland, OR
Milwaukie, OR
Real Estate
Portland, OR
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Design#Living Space#Open House#Americans#Premiere Property Group#Opendoor Brokerage Llc#Exp Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.00 per gallon

(PORTLAND, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Portland, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas. Space Age at 8410 Se Foster Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 400 W Burnside St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland events coming up

1. Jiji "The 21st Century Guitarist"; 2. Soul Searcher - Learn how to be the coach or healer the world needs!; 3. Miz Kitty's Parlour Vaudeville Variety Show - 20th Year Celebration!; 4. Matt Alber, Jon Garcia (Album Release); 5. The Paperboys;
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.71 in the greater Portland area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Portland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.28, at Astro at 4027 Se Cesar Chavez Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Portland-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful home, corner lot of a cul-de-sac. Three car garage, covered deck, large fenced back yard with sprinkler system. The main floor features vaulted
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Your Portland lifestyle news

(PORTLAND, OR) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Sales Insurance Agent; 2. Customer Support Specialist; 3. Account Coordinator; 4. Disability Administrative Specialist; 5. Customer Support Representative (Remote); 6. REMOTE Partner Success Manager (SaaS, Market Research); 7. Account Executive (REMOTE);
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Hiring now! Jobs in Portland with an immediate start

These companies in Portland are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Sales Insurance Agent; 2. Customer Support Specialist; 3. Account Coordinator; 4. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 5. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 6. Customer Support Representative (Remote); 7. Salesforce Administrator, Aurea
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Top Portland news stories

(PORTLAND, OR) What’s going on in Portland? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

Survey pinpoints Portland's cheapest diesel

(PORTLAND, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.80 in the greater Portland area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that JL Mini Mart at 6021 Ne Portland Hwy had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1525 Se Ladd Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99.

Comments / 0

Community Policy