Walnut Creek, CA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Walnut Creek

Contra Costa Today
 4 days ago

(Walnut Creek, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Walnut Creek. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tOnnE_0bGW5ZfR00

1778 Thornton Place, San Leandro, 94577

3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1999

A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath single family home. The light-filled second level has a functional kitchen with dining room and living room. Two generous bedrooms overlook the backyard and a full bath. The first floor has a master suite and a built in 2 car garage with storage and laundry space. Close to the BART station, public transportation, shopping plaza, restaurants, easy access to freeway and commute to different locations in the bay area.

For open house information, contact Ho Ming Au Yeung, Compass at 415-660-9955

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-421577026)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UqS1H_0bGW5ZfR00

1098 Gardenia Ln, Concord, 94520

4 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,018 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Renee White - Agt: 925-876-2441 - This inviting home situated on a picturesque court in Concord features two living rooms, high ceilings, and a luxurious primary suite. Enjoy 2 living rooms on the first floor with a gas fireplace, an updated kitchen, half bath, formal dining room and separate kitchen nook. The updated kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a 5 burner gas range. On the second floor, find a full bathroom with a double vanity, 3 bedrooms, and a luxurious primary suite plus the second floor laundry room with close proximity to the bedrooms. The primary suite enjoys two walk-in closets, a spa-like bathtub, glass shower stall, and a double vanity with ample storage. Other features include a back patio with a covered seating area, 2 car garage, and sliding door access from the open floor plan kitchen/living area to the driveway. Located minutes from Concord BART, Cambridge park, and top-rated k-12 schools.

For open house information, contact Renee White, Keller Williams Realty at 925-934-2900

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40954314)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJZaL_0bGW5ZfR00

3025 Davis St, Oakland, 94601

2 Beds 1 Bath | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,389 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Ronald F Garcia Trabanino - Agt: 650-8045287 - Charming and Captivating! This home is located on a cul-de-sac in the Fruitvale District. Spacious living at its finest. Hardwood flooring throughout, large living room and formal dining room. Previously updated kitchen w/original pine floors, granite counters & breakfast nook. Washer/Dryer located in Laundry Room. Detached 2-car garage with huge potential for Additional Dwelling Unit.***OPEN HOUSE 7/25 2:00PM - 4:00PM***

For open house information, contact Ronald Garcia Trabanino, Security Pacific Real Estate at 510-222-8340

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40957671)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gnP2_0bGW5ZfR00

565 Bellevue Ave., Oakland, 94610

1 Bed 1 Bath | $739,000 | Condominium | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Steve Kelley - Agt: 925-899-0123 - Welcome home to this sophisticated turnkey luxury condo in the iconic Park Bellevue Tower. Enjoy the panoramic city and park views and the wonderful sunsets over downtown Oakland skyline through the floor to ceiling windows from all living areas! Hardwood Flooring throughout, Custom cabinets, recessed lighting, separate office, open floor plan with wonderous light in all of the living areas. The amenities are outstanding, with pool, fitness facility, club room, sauna and 24 hour doorman. Park Bellevue Tower is within walking distance of Grand Lake and Lakeshore restaurants and shopping districts. Downtown Oakland is just minutes away with all it has to offer. The Park Bellevue is true luxury living at its best!

For open house information, contact Steve Kelley, WINKLER REAL ESTATE GROUP at 510-528-2200

Copyright © 2021 Bay East, Contra Costa, bridgeMLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BAEORCA-40957004)

See more property details

