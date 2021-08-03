Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia-curious? These homes are on the market

Philly Report
Philly Report
 4 days ago

(Philadelphia, PA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Philadelphia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S3X9A_0bGW5NJx00

1836 S Ringgold Street, Philadelphia, 19145

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Townhouse | 986 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS IS THE ONE! A truly fabulous and recently updated straight-thru home! New roof, new hot water heater, new electrical panel, new stainless steel refrigerator and gas range, plus a new washer & dryer included. Roomy living room complete with hardwood floors and a stunning bay window with custom wood shutters. 3 bedrooms on the upper level along with a dreamy bathroom with jetted, soaking tub, separate stall shower and a pedestal sink. Finished basement with a half-bath is ready for that man-cave or kids playroom. A stone porch with awning is perfect for sitting back with friends and enjoying the fresh air on those lazy days. No work needed on this place! Move right in and enjoy!

For open house information, contact Linda Mohr, Lahaska at 215-794-1070

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAPH987950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qx3nY_0bGW5NJx00

4215 N Franklin Street, Philadelphia, 19140

3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,500 | Townhouse | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in None

Available Immediately! Well Maintained Move in Ready Straight Thru Townhome! High Gloss hardwoods greet you in the Living Room and Dining Room. Modern Kitchen with Ceramic Floors and Stainless Steel Appliances. Second Floor Features Three Good Sized Bedrooms and Full Ceramic Bath with Tub. Home also has a Full Basement which is partially finished with a 2 piece powder room with walk out to nice sized backyard with patio. Plus a large front porch for outdoor entertaining. Buyers will not be disappointed.

For open house information, contact Bob Lambert, Regional Sales Center at 267-350-5555

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAPH2001162)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGuha_0bGW5NJx00

3413 N Bodine Street, Philadelphia, 19140

3 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Townhouse | 756 Square Feet | Built in None

Get Ready to Grab Yourself this Affordable 3 Bedroom Townhouse as your Latest Investment. Tenant Occupied until 9/31/21 . Should be to make an 11 CAP rate on this unit or more. Taxes were only $235 for last year. Seriously, Can you get a better deal?

For open house information, contact Steve Lecco, Huntingdon Valley at 215-379-2002

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAPH965106)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iihjE_0bGW5NJx00

3039 Coral Street, Philadelphia, 19134

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Townhouse | 784 Square Feet | Built in None

Securely invest into this Section-8, 2 bedroom 1 bath townhome in Port Richmond. Currently Leased Section-8 Payment for $640 per month and Sec8 pays $575Never worry about your property being treated with respect as this tenant is awesome! Investment 101...Having secured rent and a solid tenant means won't need to worry about making consistent money.

For open house information, contact Steve Lecco, Huntingdon Valley at 215-379-2002

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Hearthside. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HEARTHSIDE-PAPH965426)

