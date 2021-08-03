Urban home ownership in Half Moon Bay? These condos are on the market

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Half Moon Bay’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Half Moon Bay condos have been selected from our classified listings:

772 Walnut St 16, San Carlos, 94070 2 Beds 2 Baths | $898,000 | Condominium | 970 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great Opportunity and Location! Only one of the kind in this complex! This is the only permitted unit 2 Bed/2 Bath. Top Floor with cathedral ceilings, this condo offers everything that you had dreamed of: plenty of natural light, large dining/living room space, convenient downtown location, great school district, two parking spaces assigned, storage, secured and gated entrance, large balcony and quietness. Just one block away from vibrant Laurel Street, with all the restaurants, coffee places, Burton Park, with summer concerts, tennis, basketball, bocce courts and playgrounds! walking distance to Caltrain, and easy access to 101. Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact Marylene Notarianni, Compass at 650-434-8014

107 Piccadilly Place, San Bruno, 94066 1 Bed 1 Bath | $469,000 | Condominium | 540 Square Feet | Built in 1971

This affordable 1 Bedroom-1 Bath condo in the desirable Peninsula Place can be your next home! Bright & airy open floorplan leading out to the patio area for extra space. Kitchen with updated stainless-steel appliances. Large bedroom with a large walk-in closet that can double as a home office. Includes 1 deeded cover parking and additional parking pass for a 2nd car. Enjoy the amenities the complex has to offer with 4 pools, hot tub, fitness room, tennis courts, clubhouse/rec room, creek and a gazebo for relaxation, laundry facilities and 24-hour security patrol. Located half a mile from the headquarters of YouTube and Walmart.com, Bayhill shopping center. Just minutes away from the Shops at Tanforan, BART, CalTrains, SFO Int'l Airport. Easy access to 101 & 280 freeways to SF and Silicon Valley. Do not miss this opportunity to make this your home or investment property with no rental restriction! Everything you need to make life simple is waiting for you in this home!

For open house information, contact Karen Wong-Dunlap, Keller Williams SF Monterey at 415-483-9285

657 Walnut Street, San Carlos, 94070 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,449,000 | Condominium | 1,219 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Your midtown oasis is now available at Wheeler Plaza. This premier 2 bedroom & 2 bathroom home is just one year new and offers a HUGE 295 square foot, private, deeded terrace. The large open kitchen features all Bosch stainless steel appliances, upgraded soft close espresso cabinets, under cabinet lighting, full glass backsplash and caesarstone countertops. The main living area, complete with hardwood floors and lots of natural light, opens out onto the private terrace with ample room for outdoor living. The private terrace offers direct access to the lush courtyard. The newly remodeled primary bathroom features an upgraded walk-in shower, full tile surround and ceramic tile floors plus a walk-in closet. Laundry room features a Bosch stacked washer/dryer and storage. Two assigned side-by-side parking spaces in the secure garage are included along with assigned storage. Located just steps away from Laurel Street and all the dining & shopping that downtown San Carlos has to offer.

For open house information, contact Allyson Krueger, Compass SF at 415-738-7000

1388 Broadway, Millbrae, 94030 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,059,000 | Condominium | 1,147 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Perfectly situated as a bright and airy top floor 2Br/2Ba unit at Park Broadway Condominiums - meeting all of your needs. The open concept kitchen is outfitted with all stainless appliances while flowing seamlessly to the dining area, then the living room w/the cozy gas fireplace and out to the private balcony space. A fine space for entertaining while prepping your dinner party. Pass a built in desk/office area, and enter into the Primary Bedroom w/ensuite bath and large walk in closet. 2nd hall Bath and 2nd bedroom are just down the hall. In unit laundry tucked neatly into the double wide closet off the hall. Updated systems:HVAC,recessed led lights,bath fans replaced in 2020,new carpeting in bedrooms,new paint, hardwood floors & private placement within the building. Park Broadway is professionally managed and offers so much including a superb downtown Millbrae location, 2 Car Parking, Bike Storage, Gym/Hottub, BBQ area, Elevator and Rec Room make this lovely community so desirable.

For open house information, contact Peter Fong, Compass at 415-660-9955