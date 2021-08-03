Homes for sale in Milpitas: New listings

(MILPITAS, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Milpitas area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1205 Morningside Dr, Sunnyvale, 94087 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,390,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,925 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Beautiful turnkey 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the highly desirable Cherry Chase neighborhood, Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring, Over-size large master main suite with access to backyard. Remodeled master bathroom with dual vanity and tons of storage cabinets. Top rated schools: Cherry Chase Elementary, Sunnyvale Middle, and Homestead High (buyer to verify enrollment)

224 Daphne Way, East Palo Alto, 94303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $998,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Nestled in the heart of Silicon Valley, this modern home features an open space to make you and your guests feel at home. The house features recessed lighting, hardwood floors, central AC, plantation shutters all throughout, updated bathrooms with a spacious, landscaped backyard to entertain guests. Centrally located within reach of retail/shops, highway 101 & 85, walking/biking trails, recreation center, parks, and golf course, this beautiful home has it all! 1.5 miles from Amazon, 3.5 miles from Facebook, 4.2 miles from Google.

1768 Luxor Ct, San Jose, 95126 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,699,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Gorgeous SFR in the prestigious Rose Garden area. This beautiful 4 bed|2.5 bath home is located on a corner lot and offers an abundance of natural sunlight. Extravagant upgrades in this home include: elegant hardwood flooring throughout, crown moulding and baseboards, a marble gas fireplace & decorative wainscoting in the family room, gleaming granite countertops nicely contrasted with the stylish white cabinets & SS appliances. A charming master bedroom which leads to a grand master bathroom with a tub, tile stall shower, double sinks & a spacious walk-in closet. The hallway bathroom offers double sinks, white cabinetry and a shower over tub. The washer/dryer area is conveniently located on the second level. Enjoy the central A/C during the summer months. Attractive epoxy flooring in the attached 2 car garage with plenty of cabinet space and it even has crown moulding! Neatly landscaped backyard with a patio for entertaining. Located near Municipal Rose Garden, and easy access to 880!

35680 Newark Blvd, Newark, 94560 3 Beds 2 Baths | $989,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Megan Sharif - 510-789-5762 - Wonderful Cozy home in a great location! This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms and has a great layout with a spacious living room open to the kitchen and is perfect for entertaining. The home has been freshly painted and has new LVP flooring throughout. The kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Minutes from shops, restaurants, Newpark Mall, Dumbarton Bridge, and 880.

