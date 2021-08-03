Take a look at these homes on the market in Fairfield

(Fairfield, CT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fairfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

36 Hickory Lane, Ridgefield, 06877 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous single family home to be built. Beautiful and customizable features throughout the home, still time to personalize and make your own. Allowance for all stainless steel appliances in eat-in kitchen, granite countertops. The main bedroom has two walk-in-closets and a beautiful bathroom. Upper level laundry room. Enjoy get togethers by the fireplace and entertain in the backyard. Pictures are for reference, this home is to be built.

223 Limestone Road, Ridgefield, 06877 5 Beds 9 Baths | $4,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 14,664 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Truly a mini estate like no other! Sophisticated Nantucket-style compound in a magical setting providing the ultimate "staycation" experience. Sited on 8.49 stunning acres, this Stone & Shingle masterpiece offers timeless elegance w/modern amenities. A breathtaking marble Foyer & exquisite curved staircase are tempered by a neutral color palate, perfectly proportioned rooms & top-shelf millwork to provide a home that is both grand, yet welcoming. The spacious chef's Kitchen incl 2 full-sized islands, plenty of cabinetry & counter space. The adjoining Family Room is warm & cozy w/an impressive stone fireplace while a 2-storied Breakfast Room lets the light stream in from the perfectly landscaped terraces w/a view of the Pool & Pool House. Nearby Sunroom is perfect for yoga or meditation. The formal Living & Dining rooms provide an opportunity for more structured gatherings w/beautiful fireplaces providing a subtle ambiance. Privately tucked away, the Primary Bedroom wing on the main floor consists of a magnificent private Office w/fireplace & coffered ceilings, a palatial bedroom w/FPl & private patio, His & Hers Dressing Rooms + luxurious marble bath. Upstairs there is a large Bonus Room w/Bedroom quarters + 3 add'l fabulous ensuite Bedrooms. Impressive walk-out LL features a spectacular full Gym, spa-like bath w/sauna, luxurious Movie Theatre, Birds-Eye Maple Bar, Library, Wine Cellar & even a Recording Studio! Garages for 6 cars. Approx. 1hr to NYC & 5 mins to the Village!

120 Prospect Street, Ridgefield, 06877 2 Beds 2 Baths | $419,000 | Condominium | 1,156 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Rare opportunity for this for one level living in village center. Recently updated two bedroom, two full bath overlooking Ridgefield preserve. Conveniently located across from pool and walk along sidewalks to the center of town. Master bedroom is large, bright and sunny with two large closets and slider to beautiful patio. Second bedroom is perfect for a guest room, den or office. Private entry to open living room with beautiful brick fireplace. Plenty of storage in laundry room with attached garage off kitchen.

2660 North Avenue, Bridgeport, 06604 2 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Condominium | 1,138 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This tree-lined, gated community is a great opportunity to own! Tons of space in this 2-Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Tri-Level Townhouse with a bonus loft that creates the perfect Home Office, Nursery or Extra Living Space! Low common charges, clean, friendly complex and easy-access to I-95 make this place not only an amazing investment opportunity, but a convenience whether you work from home or commute to work! Covered Parking. Brand New HVAC system. Minutes from train station, medical facilities, shops and restaurants. Pets Allowed. This townhouse is a MUST-SEE and Won't Last!

