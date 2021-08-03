House hunt Baltimore: See what’s on the market now

(Baltimore, MD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Baltimore. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

8339 Meadowood Drive, Hanover, 21076 3 Beds 4 Baths | $657,665 | Townhouse | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in None

This multi-level home has everything the active family needs. The lower-level garage keeps you warm and dry as you load and unload your car from a quick trip to the grocery store on a stormy day. Also on the lower level is a recreation room with a full bath. The main level great room with an optional gourmet kitchen has space for large gatherings, including the expansive family room that it flows into. Three bedrooms on the upper level provide a quiet place to unwind when it's time to relax. The largest bedroom-the owner's suite-offers a large walk-in closet, bathroom with double sink, full bath, and access to laundry just steps away in the hall.

8341 Meadowood Drive, Hanover, 21076 3 Beds 4 Baths | $568,810 | Townhouse | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in None

This multi-level home has everything the active family needs. The lower-level garage keeps you warm and dry as you load and unload your car from a quick trip to the grocery store on a stormy day. Also on the lower level is a recreation room with a full bath. The main level great room with an optional gourmet kitchen has space for large gatherings, including the expansive family room that it flows into. Three bedrooms on the upper level provide a quiet place to unwind when it's time to relax. The largest bedroom-the owner's suite-offers a large walk-in closet, bathroom with double sink, full bath, and access to laundry just steps away in the hall.

1526 Winford Road, Baltimore, 21239 3 Beds 2 Baths | $207,999 | 1,239 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Welcome Home! Step into your beautifully updated home with restored original hardwood floors! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse is located in a quiet homeowner neighborhood in East Baltimore. You have to see the beautiful natural lighting throughout the home as well. The list of updates goes on and on! Some updates include: fresh paint throughout, new flooring in kitchen, new flooring in the basement & bathrooms, new appliances, new toilets, new vanity in upstairs bathroom, new water heater & light fixtures throughout home & much more! Don't miss out on your chance to own this beautifully updated property!

7 South Regester Street, Baltimore, 21231 3 Beds 5 Baths | $799,900 | 4,231 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Well appointed EOG brick townhome with attached oversize 2 car garage and over 4,200 sq ft of living space. One block off of Broadway & Upper Fells Point and a few blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital main campus. Pride of ownership shows in this spectacular & meticulously cared for home which is one of the largest footprints in the community and or area. Enter the foyer to the large first floor bedroom complete with a full bathroom & with walk-in closet with built in organizer. Across the hallway you will find a home office behind the French glass doors. A large arrival center connects the hallway and the two car garage which has an epoxy floor and built- ins for storage and additional work space. On the second level of the home you will find natural oak hardwood flooring which leads to the gourmet kitchen complete with custom 42" cherry cabinetry, a stainless steel appliance package with a double wall oven, built in microwave ,Thermador five burner gas cooktop and wrap around black onyx granite counters. Floor to ceiling columns lead to the large formal dining and living room which are complemented with a gas fireplace. Continue to the third level owners suite which has a sitting area, huge walk in closet with custom dark wood organizer and owners spa like bathroom. The owners bath retreat has a large jacuzzi style soaking tub, dual granite vanity and separate tiled shower with bench seat. A large second bedroom with walk in closet, built in organizer and a full bathroom complete the third level. On the fourth level of the home you will find a huge rec room with hardwood flooring and an abundance of natural lighting through the brand new windows and double sliding glass doors which exit to the roof top balcony where you can gaze at the stars or enjoy your morning coffee over the city skyline. There is another large full bathroom with dual granite vanities which separate the rec room and the fourth floor study which has built in shelving across the entire width of the wall. Off the study there is a partial water view of the Harbor & Key Bridge from the second rooftop balcony! Both HVAC units have been recently replaced and have Ultraviolet filtration sterilizer systems. There is a whole house water filtration system in the home. Sellers will need to find a home of choice and may need a rent back. Schedule your tour of this beautiful home soon before it's too late!!

