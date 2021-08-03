House hunt Baltimore: See what’s on the market now

Cancel
(Baltimore, MD) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Baltimore. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1973nd_0bGW5Cby00

8339 Meadowood Drive, Hanover, 21076

3 Beds 4 Baths | $657,665 | Townhouse | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in None

This multi-level home has everything the active family needs. The lower-level garage keeps you warm and dry as you load and unload your car from a quick trip to the grocery store on a stormy day. Also on the lower level is a recreation room with a full bath. The main level great room with an optional gourmet kitchen has space for large gatherings, including the expansive family room that it flows into. Three bedrooms on the upper level provide a quiet place to unwind when it's time to relax. The largest bedroom-the owner's suite-offers a large walk-in closet, bathroom with double sink, full bath, and access to laundry just steps away in the hall.

For open house information, contact Shipley Homestead Stanley_Martin_Companies_Northern_Virginia

Copyright © 2021 Stanley Martin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMHBN-SHD-125951)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3tjN_0bGW5Cby00

8341 Meadowood Drive, Hanover, 21076

3 Beds 4 Baths | $568,810 | Townhouse | 2,412 Square Feet | Built in None

This multi-level home has everything the active family needs. The lower-level garage keeps you warm and dry as you load and unload your car from a quick trip to the grocery store on a stormy day. Also on the lower level is a recreation room with a full bath. The main level great room with an optional gourmet kitchen has space for large gatherings, including the expansive family room that it flows into. Three bedrooms on the upper level provide a quiet place to unwind when it's time to relax. The largest bedroom-the owner's suite-offers a large walk-in closet, bathroom with double sink, full bath, and access to laundry just steps away in the hall.

For open house information, contact Shipley Homestead Stanley_Martin_Companies_Northern_Virginia

Copyright © 2021 Stanley Martin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMHBN-SHD-125950)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GrvOY_0bGW5Cby00

1526 Winford Road, Baltimore, 21239

3 Beds 2 Baths | $207,999 | 1,239 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Welcome Home! Step into your beautifully updated home with restored original hardwood floors! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath townhouse is located in a quiet homeowner neighborhood in East Baltimore. You have to see the beautiful natural lighting throughout the home as well. The list of updates goes on and on! Some updates include: fresh paint throughout, new flooring in kitchen, new flooring in the basement & bathrooms, new appliances, new toilets, new vanity in upstairs bathroom, new water heater & light fixtures throughout home & much more! Don't miss out on your chance to own this beautifully updated property!

For open house information, contact Devin Robinson, NextHome Leaders at 410-363-1535

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-185593)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfTq0_0bGW5Cby00

7 South Regester Street, Baltimore, 21231

3 Beds 5 Baths | $799,900 | 4,231 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Well appointed EOG brick townhome with attached oversize 2 car garage and over 4,200 sq ft of living space. One block off of Broadway & Upper Fells Point and a few blocks from Johns Hopkins Hospital main campus. Pride of ownership shows in this spectacular & meticulously cared for home which is one of the largest footprints in the community and or area. Enter the foyer to the large first floor bedroom complete with a full bathroom & with walk-in closet with built in organizer. Across the hallway you will find a home office behind the French glass doors. A large arrival center connects the hallway and the two car garage which has an epoxy floor and built- ins for storage and additional work space. On the second level of the home you will find natural oak hardwood flooring which leads to the gourmet kitchen complete with custom 42" cherry cabinetry, a stainless steel appliance package with a double wall oven, built in microwave ,Thermador five burner gas cooktop and wrap around black onyx granite counters. Floor to ceiling columns lead to the large formal dining and living room which are complemented with a gas fireplace. Continue to the third level owners suite which has a sitting area, huge walk in closet with custom dark wood organizer and owners spa like bathroom. The owners bath retreat has a large jacuzzi style soaking tub, dual granite vanity and separate tiled shower with bench seat. A large second bedroom with walk in closet, built in organizer and a full bathroom complete the third level. On the fourth level of the home you will find a huge rec room with hardwood flooring and an abundance of natural lighting through the brand new windows and double sliding glass doors which exit to the roof top balcony where you can gaze at the stars or enjoy your morning coffee over the city skyline. There is another large full bathroom with dual granite vanities which separate the rec room and the fourth floor study which has built in shelving across the entire width of the wall. Off the study there is a partial water view of the Harbor & Key Bridge from the second rooftop balcony! Both HVAC units have been recently replaced and have Ultraviolet filtration sterilizer systems. There is a whole house water filtration system in the home. Sellers will need to find a home of choice and may need a rent back. Schedule your tour of this beautiful home soon before it's too late!!

For open house information, contact Joe Holland, NextHome Residential Realty at 410-696-3319

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-185282)

Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Real Estate
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Real Estate
Baltimore, MD
The Baltimorean

This is the cheapest gas in Baltimore right now

(BALTIMORE, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Baltimore area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.56 per gallon. Carroll Motor Fuels at 5627 York Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1100 S Hanover St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Baltimore's first selfie museum opens in Fells Point

Strike a pose, Baltimore. The city's first selfie museum has opened its doors in Fells Point. Take a Shot opened on the third floor of 901 Fell St. in mid-July, offering a variety of galleries with different themes as well as a rooftop area that can host private events and date nights.
The Upper West Side’s most expensive house for sale has a basement basketball court for $27.5M

Listing photos by Tim Waltman for Sotheby’s International Realty. Though this is currently the most expensive townhouse for sale on the Upper West Side, it actually got a price chop since it was listed one year ago for $35 million. Now asking $27.5 million, the six-bedroom home at 32 West 76th Street is huge, with 11,300 interior square feet (there are 21 rooms!) and an additional 2,600 square feet of outdoor space spread across two terraces, a backyard, and a full roof deck with an outdoor kitchen and views of the San Remo. In the basement, there’s a double-height basketball court, a temperature-controlled wine storage room, and a fitness center.
Baltimore, MD
Kaleah Mcilwain

Baltimore's best cocktail bars

After a long day at work or a busy week, unwinding with a great cocktail should be on everyone's list of things to do. Baltimore has some of the best cocktail bars around that have received critical and national praise. That is why we have put together the best cocktail bars to visit.
Baltimore, MD
Kaleah Mcilwain

Must-see museums in Baltimore

From art, history, and culture to industry, technology and science, in Baltimore there is a museum for it all. While Baltimore may not be known for its museums it has them by the dozens and here are the must-see museums the city has to offer.
Charlotte, NCmooresvilletribune.com

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $329,999

Brand New!! Never Lived in and Ready to Move-in Townhome located in the much sought after Davis Lake Area. This popular Ashland floor plan features an open concept with a family room, kitchen, and dining area. The spacious master bedroom in the second floor includes a huge walk-in closet and the bathroom has a double-bowl vanity and a tiled, walk-in shower with listello accents and a bench seat. Other awesome upgrades include tray ceilings in the foyer and master bedroom, a drop zone storage area, and Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring. The kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range and Smart Home features.
Baltimore, MD
Kaleah Mcilwain

Best places to go crabbing in Baltimore

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple. There are plenty of great places to get them around the city but with the Summer crowds it could be a long wait. Just as much as locals enjoy going out for steamed crabs, many catch them fresh right in their own backyards.

