These houses are for sale in Phoenix

10947 W Pecan Road, Tolleson, 85353 4 Beds 2 Baths | $520,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,020 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Wonderful horse property in Tolleson area is now up in the market! It offers a 1/2 acre lot size with plenty of room for you to roam and your toys, a circular driveway, and located at the end of the street to enjoy privacy. Bright, welcoming interior features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, tile flooring t/out, a spacious living room great for entertaining guests, formal dining, and a lovely kitchen complete with maple cabinetry, granite countertops, and essential appliances. Also including 4 roomy bedrooms including the main bedroom, 2 fantastic baths, one in the primary room, and a huge oversized grassy backyard that wraps around the elevated covered patio. Also including solar & irrigation. Bring all your animals and start living your dream farm ranch. Schedule a showing today!

3230 E Shangri La Road, Phoenix, 85028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,118 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Interior of home has just been given a fresh coat of paint throughout. Clean and bright this home is ready to move in. Kitchen has been updated throughout, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counters. Family room features natural wood burning fireplace and sliding doors that lead out to expansive covered patio. Enjoy the outdoors in your large private backyard with deep diving pool and built in outdoor kitchen with bar seating. No HOA. Location is minutes to 51 Freeway, nearby restaurants, grocery stores, parks, weekly Roadrunner Farmer's Market, just 12 miles to Sky Harbor Airport, all you need is near you.

4836 E White Gates Drive, Phoenix, 85018 5 Beds 6 Baths | $6,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,100 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Astounding Valley Wide Sunrise-Sunset Views & Starry Night Sky Twinkling Lights Over The Entire Valley Horizon UNOBSTRUCTED Skyline & Mountain VIEWS Elevated Atop Arcadia On Camelback Mountain One Story 1 Level Turnkey Santa Barbara style & Separate Guest Casita a Privately Gated Estate High Ceilings through out. Fine Wine Cellar & Walnut Executive's Office Formal Living Great Room & Family Room Timeless Breakfast Island Chef's Kitchen Fireplaces Cinema & Covered Patios cool Grass Lawn + Mini-Golf putting green Negative Edge Pool & Spa reflect the skyline All En-Suite Bedrooms in spacious timeless Exquisite Styling w cool Italian Marble 3-Car Garages Circle Drive & Ample Guest Parking for Entertaining intimate & lively events NO HOMEOWNER ASSOCIATION Arcadia & Hopi Elem School

3500 E Lincoln Drive, Phoenix, 85018 2 Beds 3 Baths | $2,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome to the Exclusive Guard Gated Community of Lincoln Hills. Breathtaking view of Camelback Mountain, City Lights & Complete Privacy! This HIDDEN GEM is like a piece of art etched elegantly into the hillside. But NO INTERIOR STEPS! Indoor/outdoor living here is profound, enhancing the ambiance, Covered courtyard w/ built in fireplace & panoramic views. Exquisite interior, soaring ceilings, lots of natural light peeks in through the gorgeous floor to ceiling windows. Beautiful Travertine floors, open floorplan, perfectly appointed office, High-end kitchen appliances, butler's pantry w/wine cooler, large center island & plethora of handsome wood cabinetry. Formal dining room perfect for entertaining. Upscale baths w/vessel sinks, free standing tub for 2, designer touches. MASTER VIEWS

