Check out these Seattle homes on the market

(Seattle, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Seattle than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

14709 Ne 10Th Street, Bellevue, 98007 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,380,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,460 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This beautiful NW contemporary design is situated in a fantastic location. Just minutes to freeways, downtown Bellevue and Microsoft. Award-winning Bellevue School District. The large 13,860 sf corner lot offers tranquility & privacy. Fully fenced yard with two connected decks perfect for entertaining! Main floor includes connected living and dining rooms, kitchen and beautiful family room with gas fireplace. All four bedrooms are upstairs plus two bathrooms. Lower level has half bath and recreation room with wood burning stove and a slider that leads outside. Hardwood floors and lots of natural light throughout.

5019 Sw Prince St, Seattle, 98116 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,190,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,460 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Amazing home with AMAZING views from rooftop deck! Attached garage, 4 bedrooms, 3+ baths fully fenced. Great living space in and out! Your 6 year old home on this coveted dead end street in North Admiral waits for you! Go see for yourself, your chance is NOW! Steps to the beach, and all North Admiral has to offer, leave your car in the garage!

12839 130Th Ave Ne, Kirkland, 98034 5 Beds 3 Baths | $749,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Opportunity knocks at the front door, as a blank canvas greets you upon arrival. This 70's split level home offers generous square footage and a location that can't be beat. With 5 bedrooms and 3baths, it's ready for you to make it your own! Five big bedrooms sacrifice no space, while the main areas are open and very livable. The bonus room downstairs is great for entertainment, game room, study area, etc. It was loved by the owner for years, and built with solid construction from top to bottom. The location will make you feel separate from the hustle yet close enough for everything you need. The possibilities are endless! Homes don't come to market often in this neighborhood, so here is your chance to make something great. Welcome home!

7011 78Th Ave Se, Mercer Island, 98040 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,800,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,162 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Architecturally-inspired daylight rambler with lake, city & mountain views! Vaulted ceilings, skylights & walls of windows bring the outdoors in. The open spacious floor plan is great for entertaining! Living room features a gas fireplace, home theater system & custom built-ins. Formal dining room has French doors to a private deck. Light & bright kitchen with adjoining eating area. Main floor family room off kitchen with skylights. 2 bedrooms on the main floor plus a large den/office. Daylight lower level with recreation room, 3 bedrooms, second kitchen & hot tub/spa. Beautiful courtyard with built-in seating & overhead lighting. Private 16,124 lot with lush landscaping and brick-lined walkways on a quiet cul-de-sac - your own oasis!

