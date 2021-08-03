Cancel
Dallas, TX

Home ownership in Dallas is within reach with townhouses like these

Posted by 
The Dallasite
 4 days ago

(DALLAS, TX) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Dallas’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Dallas, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rH4rQ_0bGW57Ha00

4633 Virginia Avenue, Dallas, 75204

3 Beds 3 Baths | $420,000 | Townhouse | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Hello Private lease and Airbnb investors short term leases allowed. Gorgeous urban living in the heart of East Dallas come see these newly built, three-story townhomes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage with small fenced yard. Open floorplan designed with clean lines with lots of windows. Second floor has a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops with a huge island, large pantry and open living room with balcony. The 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 full bathrooms, utility room and an open space area to relax. This unit has gray color cabinets with bamboo wood flooring. Min from Downtown, Uptown,Henderson Ave & Lower Greenville.

For open house information, contact Lana Quintero, RE/MAX Town & Country at 972-390-0000

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14575383)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4INdjA_0bGW57Ha00

2804 Appaloosa Lane, Mesquite, 75150

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,990 | Townhouse | 1,761 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14584107 - Built by History Maker Homes - August completion! ~ Fabulous Crockett Floor Plan on the Corner

For open house information, contact Ben Caballero, HomesUSA.com at 888-872-6006

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14584107)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMH6o_0bGW57Ha00

10618 Greengarden Road, Dallas, 75218

3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Townhouse | 2,572 Square Feet | Built in 2020

NOW PRE-SELLING! White Rock Crossing is the newest, modern 18 unit townhome development in the heart of Lake Highlands! These units live like single family homes with no shared walls & include a private yard! Top floor master suite with covered balcony, large walk-in closet, 2 huge living areas, floating stairs, FP, pet & community area. The open concept first floor is great for entertaining around the fireplace or waterfall kitchen island and displays the quality finishes and well thought out design. Buyer has opportunity to choose finishes on any un selected items if done in time! Don't miss out on this opportunity to enjoy close proximity to White Rock Lake, Casa Linda Plaza, and Lakeridge Shopping Center!

For open house information, contact Jacob Moss, Compass RE Texas, LLC at 214-814-8100

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14485546)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FHvG_0bGW57Ha00

3041 Chimes Street, Dallas, 75219

3 Beds 4 Baths | $669,900 | Townhouse | 2,902 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous new construction fee simple townhomes built by Urban Lofts. Industrial modern design with tall ceilings, open entertaining floor plan, wide plank luxury vinyl wood floors, & high-end finishes throughout. The master retreat is spread across the entire third level featuring an enormous walk-in closet. Sleek kitchen with stainless appliances, island with gas cooktop, and built-in wine fridge. Large master suite with double walk-in closets, oversized shower with soaking tub. 4th-floor rooftop terrace with water & gas hookups, plus 2nd-floor covered patio off main living room. Mudroom area off of entry. Ideal location close to Oak Lawn shops & restaurants, & minutes from Downtown. Unit is elevator ready!

For open house information, contact Brandon Travelstead, Compass RE Texas, LLC at 214-814-8100

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14585241)

See more property details

