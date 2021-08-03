Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo, CA

House hunting in San Mateo? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Posted by 
Peninsula Digest
Peninsula Digest
 4 days ago

(SAN MATEO, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in San Mateo or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These San Mateo condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guu1z_0bGW51zE00

4207 Admiralty Ln, Foster City, 94404

2 Beds 2 Baths | $738,888 | Condominium | 998 Square Feet | Built in 1965

AWESOME BAY AREA LOCATION! Condo/ 2 story Town Home Style! Move in ready and INVESTOR FRIENDLY! Spacious and bright,2 bedrooms and 1.5 bath.Living/dining combo opens to a large size balcony area overlooking green belt. Brand new kitchen appliances and stone counter tops. Updated half bath. Double pane windows and sliding door. In unit washer and dryer hook ups. extra storage.1 Car gated parking with plenty of guest parking. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS and MUCH more! Walk to Starbucks, shops, parks, restaurants, Costco, Visa, JCC and Brewer Island Elementary. Short drive to Gilead, Sciences & Illumina Inc. Easy access to 92/101/280 Hwys. Minutes to SFO & SJ airports.

For open house information, contact Vera Hatem, Intero Real Estate Services at 650-543-7740

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81844089)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EVto_0bGW51zE00

1038 Foster Square Ln 403, Foster City, 94404

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,399,900 | Condominium | 1,714 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Enjoy your golden years with style in this spacious and bright one story top floor unit! One owner must be 55+. High ceilings, light windows & plantation shutters throughout. Living/dining areas open to a private balcony with a calming view and hardwood flooring is Durable Artistic Medieval Oak. The open kitchen has contemporary white painted linen cabinets with pull-out shelves, granite countertops, designer full backsplash stainless steel appliances with a large island/breakfast bar. Fashionable barn doors open to 3rd bedroom/den. Opposite a linen closet and half bath, the hallway has granite countertops and cabinets. The spacious master suite has carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a double sink & a large shower. The second bedroom is near a full bath with tiled floors. 2 car enclosed garage near the gate entrance. Secured digital entry to the building & specific floor in the elevator with 3 close neighbors. Close to parks, shopping, & water. The building meets ADA standards.

For open house information, contact Anna Ow, Compass at 650-446-9830

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81850668)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVbhm_0bGW51zE00

101 Crescent Way, San Francisco, 94134

2 Beds 2 Baths | $785,000 | Condominium | 986 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Upon entering the unit you are met with serene bay views and a waterfront park. To the right of the entrance is a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, custom floor tiles, and a breakfast bar perfect for entertaining. As you continue into your spacious living room and dining area, you can eat and relax while looking out at the stunning views of the water and national park. A private view deck off of the living room is a perfect place to relax and enjoy your coffee or wine. You can wake up to views of the water from your master bedroom and bathroom with numerous upgrades including recessed lighting, upgraded vanity and shower, custom bathroom tiles, and a large walk in closet. The sizeable second bedroom, off the hallway, has been upgraded with recessed lights and it's own bathroom with high ceilings, upgraded vanity and bathtub, and custom bathroom tiles.

For open house information, contact Jessie Lee, Compass SF at 415-738-7000

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-421542237)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhVOR_0bGW51zE00

708 Eppleton Ln 304, Foster City, 94404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,380,000 | Condominium | 1,653 Square Feet | Built in 2018

LIGHT-FILLED OPEN FLOOR PLAN RESIDENCE IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER FOSTER SQUARE 55+ COMMUNITY This Foster City Luxury Condominium is perfectly situated between San Francisco and San Jose. The light-filled unit features an open floor plan with ample space for entertaining and relaxation. FEATURES: Eat-In Kitchen * Expansive Great Room * Three Bedrooms * Two Bathrooms * Dual Pane Windows * A Plethora of Natural Light * Sprawling Balcony * Attached Two Car Garage Community Features; Tennis Court, Picnic Area, Basketball Court and Recreational Park * Close to Leo Ryan Lagoon Park, Bridgepointe Shopping Center, Costco, Ranch 99, Entertainment, Restaurants & High Tech Companies* Easy Access To 101, 280, & 92 HOA includes water, garbage, exterior painting, hazard & flood insurances, roof, common area insurance, maintains, landscaping

For open house information, contact Alex Tai, KW Peninsula Estates at 650-627-3700

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81847169)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Peninsula Digest

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
503
Followers
770
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
County
San Francisco, CA
San Mateo, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Mateo, CA
Business
San Francisco, CA
Business
City
San Mateo, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#House Hunting#Restaurants#Visa#Sfo Sj#Ada#Compass Sf#Tennis Court#Picnic Area#Basketball Court#Ranch 99#Hoa#Kw Peninsula Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

This is the cheapest gas in San Mateo right now

(SAN MATEO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Mateo area offering savings of $0.90 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at A&A Gas at 1100 Broadway. Regular there was listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.89 at Chevron at 195 El Camino Real, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo calendar: Events coming up

1. Hillsborough Antiques + Art + Design Show - July 16 - 18, 2021; 2. Pop Punk Rock Camp 2021; 3. Open House @ 524 Rand St, San Mateo - Sat Aug 07 2021; 4. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 5. Gadgets & Gizmos; Entering Kinder - San Mateo,
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) You could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.69.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) Life in San Mateo has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the San Mateo area, click here.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Gas savings: The cheapest station in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) Depending on where you fill up in San Mateo, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 335 S Norfolk St. Regular there was listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at 76 at 1626 S El Camino Real, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Take a look at these homes for sale in San Mateo

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Location Location!! Prime Canyon View Location With Spectacular Tree Lined Views!! Stunning Setting In The San Carlos Hills Features Include: Mid Floor Location -
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in San Mateo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Mateo: 1. Entry-Level Life and Health Insurance Sales- Receive World-Class Training - Earn Over 150K 1st Year; 2. Need CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Now, 07/25/2021, Average $61,928/Year; 3. B2B Sales Representative; 4. Construction Administrative
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Here’s the cheapest gas in San Mateo Saturday

(SAN MATEO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Mateo area offering savings of $0.81 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gas & Shop at 609 E 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1626 S El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
San Mateo, CAPosted by
Peninsula Digest

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in San Mateo

(SAN MATEO, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in San Mateo, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the San Mateo area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy