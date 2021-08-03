House hunting in San Mateo? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(SAN MATEO, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in San Mateo or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These San Mateo condos have been selected from our classified listings:

4207 Admiralty Ln, Foster City, 94404 2 Beds 2 Baths | $738,888 | Condominium | 998 Square Feet | Built in 1965

AWESOME BAY AREA LOCATION! Condo/ 2 story Town Home Style! Move in ready and INVESTOR FRIENDLY! Spacious and bright,2 bedrooms and 1.5 bath.Living/dining combo opens to a large size balcony area overlooking green belt. Brand new kitchen appliances and stone counter tops. Updated half bath. Double pane windows and sliding door. In unit washer and dryer hook ups. extra storage.1 Car gated parking with plenty of guest parking. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS and MUCH more! Walk to Starbucks, shops, parks, restaurants, Costco, Visa, JCC and Brewer Island Elementary. Short drive to Gilead, Sciences & Illumina Inc. Easy access to 92/101/280 Hwys. Minutes to SFO & SJ airports.

1038 Foster Square Ln 403, Foster City, 94404 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,399,900 | Condominium | 1,714 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Enjoy your golden years with style in this spacious and bright one story top floor unit! One owner must be 55+. High ceilings, light windows & plantation shutters throughout. Living/dining areas open to a private balcony with a calming view and hardwood flooring is Durable Artistic Medieval Oak. The open kitchen has contemporary white painted linen cabinets with pull-out shelves, granite countertops, designer full backsplash stainless steel appliances with a large island/breakfast bar. Fashionable barn doors open to 3rd bedroom/den. Opposite a linen closet and half bath, the hallway has granite countertops and cabinets. The spacious master suite has carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a double sink & a large shower. The second bedroom is near a full bath with tiled floors. 2 car enclosed garage near the gate entrance. Secured digital entry to the building & specific floor in the elevator with 3 close neighbors. Close to parks, shopping, & water. The building meets ADA standards.

101 Crescent Way, San Francisco, 94134 2 Beds 2 Baths | $785,000 | Condominium | 986 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Upon entering the unit you are met with serene bay views and a waterfront park. To the right of the entrance is a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, custom floor tiles, and a breakfast bar perfect for entertaining. As you continue into your spacious living room and dining area, you can eat and relax while looking out at the stunning views of the water and national park. A private view deck off of the living room is a perfect place to relax and enjoy your coffee or wine. You can wake up to views of the water from your master bedroom and bathroom with numerous upgrades including recessed lighting, upgraded vanity and shower, custom bathroom tiles, and a large walk in closet. The sizeable second bedroom, off the hallway, has been upgraded with recessed lights and it's own bathroom with high ceilings, upgraded vanity and bathtub, and custom bathroom tiles.

708 Eppleton Ln 304, Foster City, 94404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,380,000 | Condominium | 1,653 Square Feet | Built in 2018

LIGHT-FILLED OPEN FLOOR PLAN RESIDENCE IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER FOSTER SQUARE 55+ COMMUNITY This Foster City Luxury Condominium is perfectly situated between San Francisco and San Jose. The light-filled unit features an open floor plan with ample space for entertaining and relaxation. FEATURES: Eat-In Kitchen * Expansive Great Room * Three Bedrooms * Two Bathrooms * Dual Pane Windows * A Plethora of Natural Light * Sprawling Balcony * Attached Two Car Garage Community Features; Tennis Court, Picnic Area, Basketball Court and Recreational Park * Close to Leo Ryan Lagoon Park, Bridgepointe Shopping Center, Costco, Ranch 99, Entertainment, Restaurants & High Tech Companies* Easy Access To 101, 280, & 92 HOA includes water, garbage, exterior painting, hazard & flood insurances, roof, common area insurance, maintains, landscaping

