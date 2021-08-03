Home ownership in Saratoga is within reach with townhouses like these

(SARATOGA, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Saratoga’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

904 Alegre Pl, San Jose, 95126 2 Beds 3 Baths | $920,000 | Townhouse | 1,667 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Mike Carey - 925-963-0569 - Incredible location in the heart of Silicon Valley! Newer modern townhome with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths + Office/Den. New Plantation Shutters & Crown Moulding thru-out. Flexible great room floor-plan with spacious center island kitchen featuring cherry cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Primary Suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. 2nd bed suite with its own bath. High ceilings, recessed lighting, Nest thermostats, water softener, alarm & fire sprinklers. Large laundry/mudroom with lots of cabinetry. Attached direct-access 2-car garage with storage shelving. Welcoming front porch too! New interior paint & recent exterior paint(HOA). Adjacent Newhall Park features great lawn space & play structures. Walk to CalTrain and VTA. Close to area shopping, dining & services. Minutes to Downtown San Jose. Easy access to Hwys 880, 280, El Camino, & SJC Airport. HOA also includes water, landscaping & annual exterior window cleaning.

16345 Los Gatos Blvd 52, Los Gatos, 95032 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,280,000 | Townhouse | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Premium single story end unit ideally located on the interior green belt. As you enter this well designed home the cathedral ceiling and corner fireplace give birth to a fabulous room for the ultimate in daily living and dining. The kitchen features a casual nook with a French door to the interior patio between the home and extra large garage for a uniquely private and serene garden space. The Primary suite features a large stall shower with a separated vanity and ample closet space. The second and third bedrooms plus the guest bathroom are off the roaming hallway with a 6 foot closet easily adaptable to office space plus a separate laundry utility section. This fabulous complex was built in 1973 and features a community pool, clubhouse, and expansive greenbelt areas.

660 N Ahwanee Ter, Sunnyvale, 94085 2 Beds 3 Baths | $885,000 | Townhouse | 1,349 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Well appointed spacious Townhome in prime Sunnyvale location. Large kitchen with newer appliances, lots of light and plenty of counter space with storage. A very large rear patio 17' X 19' for dogs, children, gardening & entertaining. Newer carpet & fresh paint throughout. Upstairs has two spacious bedrooms with private bathrooms. The master bedroom has a private balcony & updated bathroom. All glass doors & windows replaced with double glazed NOISE REDUCING GLASS, Oversized 2 car garage, Liftmaster MyQ garage door and lots of storage space. Ring security cameras with wifi access, ceiling installed with new borax insulation, Honeywell 7-day programmable thermostat. Window ACs installed in upstairs bedrooms. Centrally located, easy commute to Google, Apple and Linkedin. Easy access to 101, 237 and CalTrain station. Close proximity to shopping, schools and parks.

907 Rancho Pl, San Jose, 95126 2 Beds 3 Baths | $924,888 | Townhouse | 1,667 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Fabulous townhome across from Santa Clara University. Open floor plan. Great room consists of kitchen with granite slab counters, dining area and living room. Spacious master bedroom, large walk-in closet plus an en suite with dual sinks, tub and separate shower stall. 2nd guest suite has an attached full bath. Inside laundry room with built-in cabinetry, bonus space currently used as an office. Central air conditioning, dual zone heating/cooling, triple pane windows plus more. Oversized attached 2-car garage with side by side parking and storage space. Close to 880, 87, 101, and public transportation like Caltrain. Broker has not verified information, buyer to investigate.

