Top homes for sale in Newark

(Newark, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Newark. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

164 Lafayette Ave, Hayward, 94544 3 Beds 1 Bath | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,295 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Mayra Vera - 510-557-0603 - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY & SUNDAY 1:30-5pm. This property features a open concept kitchen with lots of storage, stainless steel appliances, and a large, spacious breakfast bar - the future parties you host will be a breeze! Open dining room to create even more space! This home is truly an entertainer’s delight. Tile and laminated flooring throughout the house complimented by abundant natural light in the dining room and living room. Freshly painted inside & outside. Stamped concrete driveway and back patio. This home is move in ready

For open house information, contact Mayra Vera, REALTY EXPERTS at 510-226-2444

34486 Benedick Ln, Fremont, 94555 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,288,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,647 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Brian A Ripp - 510-710-4905 - Ardenwood Beauty. Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Lots of kitchen counter space and lots of cabinets. Large & bright living room. Most bedroom closets have organizers. New carpet on stairs, laminate flooring everywhere else :-) New stove and hood fan over stove. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer stay (as is condition). Lots of cabinets in garage, extra refrigerator in garage also stays. Ceiling fans throughout.

For open house information, contact Brian Ripp, Legacy Real Estate & Assoc. at 925-858-6225

2146 Esperanca Ave, Santa Clara, 95054 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,395,888 | Single Family Residence | 1,705 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Kurshed Deen - 510-468-6658 - Open House Sat 7/24/21 between 2-5 pm. Don’t miss this Santa Clara beauty! With two stories and high ceilings, this single family home offers you recessed lighting, crown molding, and laminate floors. The living area welcomes you with a cozy fireplace and a peek into the dining area, which is accompanied by the kitchen, where a spacious island sits in the center. Make your way past the flawless half bath and up the stairs to enter the roomy master bedroom. You won’t believe this bedroom-sized walk in closet! The master bath hosts his and hers sinks, a shower, and a tub to cozy up in. Upstairs are 3 more bedrooms, any of which can easily be converted into an office. The main, full bath upstairs includes dual sinks on opposite sides. The garage, which can be accessed from the kitchen, is finished. The backyard welcomes you with a patio area, great for showcasing your plants. Conveniently located near 237, 101, Rivermark shopping center, Levi’s Stadium, and Great America!

For open house information, contact Kurshed Deen, Legacy Real Estate & Assoc. at 925-858-6225

45360 Medicine Bow Way, Fremont, 94539 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,303 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Anita Bolinjkar - 510-366-8417 - Charming 4 Bed/3 Bath SFH with 1bed/1bath on 1st floor.Spacious , open floorplan Remodelled kichen with newer cabinets n appliances, granite counters n backsplash. Brazilian cherry hardwood floors thru out. Fully painted on the inside, with updated bathrooms, finished garage. Beautiful backyard with a newer deck, lots (14) of fruit trees, Huge yard in the front - Newer roof. walking distance to Weibel elementary, close to freeways, shopping .

For open house information, contact Anita Bolinjkar, Intero Real Estate Services at 510-651-6500