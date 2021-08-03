Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Altos, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Los Altos market now

Posted by 
Los Altos Town Dispatch
Los Altos Town Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Los Altos, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Los Altos. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbFbg_0bGW4wjp00

1238 Crescent Ter, Sunnyvale, 94087

2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,175,000 | Townhouse | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Light filled Gorgeous Townhome in highly desirable Sunnyvale location. Quiet location surrounded by lush landscaping & walking paths. Expensive wood like tile downstairs, brand new carpet upstairs, brand new paint, recess lighting! Exquisitely remodeled kitchen has ss appliances, amazing designer backsplash, Brazilian granite countertops, deep sink, custom cabinetry & pantry. Marble tile floors in the bathrooms. Peaceful views of mature trees from both bedrooms. Large bright living room & dining area with access to patio & garage. Spacious master suite has large closet & bathroom with contemporary fixtures,lighting.2nd bedroom adjoins another nicely remodeled bath.Central heating. Pool & clubhouse.Top Cupertino Schools,Inside laundry with washer/dryer.1 car garage plus 1 carport. Short distance to Orchard Heritage Park. Cupertino Schools! Near Downtown Sunnyvale and CalTrain. HOA dues include exterior maintenance, garbage, roof, water, home insurance.

For open house information, contact Elena Johal, KW Bay Area Estates at 408-560-9000

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81855255)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtVmq_0bGW4wjp00

1529 Tyler Park Way, Mountain View, 94040

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,525,000 | Condominium | 1,702 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Rare, Spacious 3 beds - 2.5 baths, approx. 1,702 sq. ft. end-unit Townhome * Feels like a detached home - sharing only one wall with lush landscaping on other three sides * Private fenced patio & deck * New carpet & paint & kitchen flooring * Highly functional, optimal floorplan w/approx. 200 sqft of loft space on 2nd floor added (built to code, w/out permit) (1) open loft - ideal office space (2) custom-built loft in larger children's room making it perfect for two * Cathedral ceiling & custom-designed gas fireplace in living room *Abundant natural light from numerous windows & 3 skylights * Master bedroom boasts soaring ceiling, walk-in closet & large private balcony * Attached 2-car garage with private driveway that can park 3-4 cars * Attractive and well maintained greenbelt common areas w/rock garden * Walk to Cuesta Park, schools, two larger shopping centers with 99 Ranch Market & Nob Hill, restaurants * Easy Freeway Access * This unique townhome will not last!

For open house information, contact Leanna Scott, KW Silicon City at 408-329-1368

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81848129)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QPo8Y_0bGW4wjp00

1450 Fremont St, Santa Clara, 95050

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,135 Square Feet | Built in 1941

This quaint Carmel Cottage has its original charm and updated features. The house is tastefully decorated and ready for the new owner to move in. New laminate wood plank in most areas. Remodeled kitchen with shaker cabinets and quartz countertop. Enjoy very quiet and private backyard with shade in the evening hours. New sod in front lawn surrounded by white fences. New flower & vegetable bed and a pond in back yard. Within 4 miles of job centers such as Apple campus, Nvidia camps, and future Google campus. Enjoy after work life with Santana Row, Valley Fair, Cupertino Main street, Santa Clara Square, Costco, Home Depot which are all minutes away. Your little ones will surely enjoy the expansive playground in the Fremont park.

For open house information, contact Rick Chang, Keller Williams Realty - Cupertino at 408-850-6900

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81854704)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LGjnr_0bGW4wjp00

19801 Braemar Dr, Saratoga, 95070

5 Beds 3 Baths | $3,788,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Welcome to 19801 Braemar Dr, a 5 bed 3 bath, 2800 sq ft home located in the heart of the Golden Triangle in Saratoga. Relax in your private backyard oasis surrounded by mature trees while being just walking distance to all (Elementary, Middle, High) award winning Saratoga schools as well as the library and Starbucks. Recently updated and expanded In 2011 with a gorgeous gourmet kitchen featuring a walk-in pantry, a large granite island, custom cabinetry and custom tile work. Work from home with a well appointed floor-plan that consists of 2 primary suites on each end of the house, 2 additional bedrooms, and 1 well lit office. Enjoy your separate family, living and dining room, creating a beautiful space to entertain. Walking distance to downtown, parks, hiking trails and close to Highway 9, 85, 17

For open house information, contact Andy Tse, Intero Real Estate Services at 408-741-1600

Copyright © 2021 MLS Listings, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLCA-ML81856319)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos, CA
398
Followers
653
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Altos, CA
Business
City
Los Altos, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Altos, CA
Real Estate
City
Fremont, CA
City
Sunnyvale, CA
City
Saratoga, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Depot#Restaurants#Home Insurance#99 Ranch Market#Brazilian#Pool Clubhouse#Caltrain#Hoa#Kw Bay Area Estates#Ranch Market Nob Hill#Valley Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Los Altos events coming soon

1. Transracial Caregiving Workshop with Angela Tucker; 2. Child Advocates of Silicon Valley's O'Leary Golf Classic; 3. Open House @ 12243 Tepa Way, Los Altos Hills - Sat Aug 07 2021; 4. Summer Institute; 5. FLEX College Prep’s Grand In-Center Open House (Los Altos);
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Save $1.50 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Los Altos area offering savings of $1.50 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Palo Alto Gas & Smog at 835 San Antonio Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.49 at Chevron at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Homes for sale in Los Altos: New listings

(LOS ALTOS, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Wednesday sun alert in Los Altos — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Los Altos. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Local price review shows Los Altos diesel price, cheapest station

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Los Altos area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Los Altos area went to ARCO at 840 San Antonio Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Valero at 498 N Mathilda Ave, the survey found:
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Events on the Los Altos calendar

1. Harmony at Home ONLINE Group Coaching Program; 2. Caregivers' Walk with Curves of Los Altos; 3. Lady A: What A Song Can Do Tour 2021 with Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts on September 18 at 7 p.m.; 4. What is Home? Hope Humanity and Heart - art
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Where's the cheapest gas in Los Altos?

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Los Altos area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon. National at 603 Old San Francisco Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.29.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.10 in the greater Los Altos area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Los Altos area went to National at 603 Old San Francisco Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.89, at Valero at 498 N Mathilda Ave, the survey found:
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

The lineup: Sports news in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Los Altos-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Los Altos sports. For more stories from the Los Altos area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy