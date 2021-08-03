Take a look at these homes on the Los Altos market now

(Los Altos, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Los Altos. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1238 Crescent Ter, Sunnyvale, 94087 2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,175,000 | Townhouse | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Light filled Gorgeous Townhome in highly desirable Sunnyvale location. Quiet location surrounded by lush landscaping & walking paths. Expensive wood like tile downstairs, brand new carpet upstairs, brand new paint, recess lighting! Exquisitely remodeled kitchen has ss appliances, amazing designer backsplash, Brazilian granite countertops, deep sink, custom cabinetry & pantry. Marble tile floors in the bathrooms. Peaceful views of mature trees from both bedrooms. Large bright living room & dining area with access to patio & garage. Spacious master suite has large closet & bathroom with contemporary fixtures,lighting.2nd bedroom adjoins another nicely remodeled bath.Central heating. Pool & clubhouse.Top Cupertino Schools,Inside laundry with washer/dryer.1 car garage plus 1 carport. Short distance to Orchard Heritage Park. Cupertino Schools! Near Downtown Sunnyvale and CalTrain. HOA dues include exterior maintenance, garbage, roof, water, home insurance.

1529 Tyler Park Way, Mountain View, 94040 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,525,000 | Condominium | 1,702 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Rare, Spacious 3 beds - 2.5 baths, approx. 1,702 sq. ft. end-unit Townhome * Feels like a detached home - sharing only one wall with lush landscaping on other three sides * Private fenced patio & deck * New carpet & paint & kitchen flooring * Highly functional, optimal floorplan w/approx. 200 sqft of loft space on 2nd floor added (built to code, w/out permit) (1) open loft - ideal office space (2) custom-built loft in larger children's room making it perfect for two * Cathedral ceiling & custom-designed gas fireplace in living room *Abundant natural light from numerous windows & 3 skylights * Master bedroom boasts soaring ceiling, walk-in closet & large private balcony * Attached 2-car garage with private driveway that can park 3-4 cars * Attractive and well maintained greenbelt common areas w/rock garden * Walk to Cuesta Park, schools, two larger shopping centers with 99 Ranch Market & Nob Hill, restaurants * Easy Freeway Access * This unique townhome will not last!

1450 Fremont St, Santa Clara, 95050 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,135 Square Feet | Built in 1941

This quaint Carmel Cottage has its original charm and updated features. The house is tastefully decorated and ready for the new owner to move in. New laminate wood plank in most areas. Remodeled kitchen with shaker cabinets and quartz countertop. Enjoy very quiet and private backyard with shade in the evening hours. New sod in front lawn surrounded by white fences. New flower & vegetable bed and a pond in back yard. Within 4 miles of job centers such as Apple campus, Nvidia camps, and future Google campus. Enjoy after work life with Santana Row, Valley Fair, Cupertino Main street, Santa Clara Square, Costco, Home Depot which are all minutes away. Your little ones will surely enjoy the expansive playground in the Fremont park.

19801 Braemar Dr, Saratoga, 95070 5 Beds 3 Baths | $3,788,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Welcome to 19801 Braemar Dr, a 5 bed 3 bath, 2800 sq ft home located in the heart of the Golden Triangle in Saratoga. Relax in your private backyard oasis surrounded by mature trees while being just walking distance to all (Elementary, Middle, High) award winning Saratoga schools as well as the library and Starbucks. Recently updated and expanded In 2011 with a gorgeous gourmet kitchen featuring a walk-in pantry, a large granite island, custom cabinetry and custom tile work. Work from home with a well appointed floor-plan that consists of 2 primary suites on each end of the house, 2 additional bedrooms, and 1 well lit office. Enjoy your separate family, living and dining room, creating a beautiful space to entertain. Walking distance to downtown, parks, hiking trails and close to Highway 9, 85, 17

