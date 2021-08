• The Monmouth County Park System will present boat tours of the Manasquan Reservoir, Howell. Each 45-minute tour is narrated by a park system naturalist and includes opportunities to view local wildlife. The cost is $6 per adult and $4 per child, age 12 and under. Call to confirm schedule as tours are weather dependent and water level dependent. All boat tours leave from the Visitor Center. Life jackets are supplied. Tickets can be purchased on day of tour only. Details: www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or 732-842-4000.