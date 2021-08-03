Cancel
San Francisco, CA

House-hunt San Francisco: What's on the market

Bay Area News Alert
 4 days ago

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Looking for a house in San Francisco? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these San Francisco listings:

2111 40Th Avenue, San Francisco, 94116

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,342 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Welcome to the sweetest home in San Francisco's Sunset/Parkside district! The upper level of this bright beach home welcomes you with gleaming hardwood floors, two generous bedrooms, a sunny updated full bath with skylight, a modern kitchen and dining area, plus an open living area with wood burning fireplace. The lower level offers privacy that's perfect for guests; this level features a large guest bedroom with two closets and a full bath. Adjacent to this area, you'll find an extra-deep garage with a laundry area and access to the west-facing backyard. The roof, water heater and washer/dryer have all recently been replaced. Whether you are into surfing, biking, or hanging out at the beach, this home is perfectly situated for outdoor fun. Located just blocks from the ocean, this immaculate turn-key beauty is ready to be your new forever home!

1470 15Th St, San Francisco, 94103

5 Beds 2 Baths | $1,290,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,880 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Amazing opportunity for investors or owner-occupants who want an supplemental income. Two units and an in-law in the hottest area of the Mission. Top floor flat and in-law each have 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, and living room. Middle floor flat has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a large eat-in kitchen, living room with a fireplace, and a bonus room. Just steps away from shops, bars, eateries and the 16th St. BART station.

1447 Stanton St, Alameda, 94501

4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,712 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Karen Lithgow - 510-846-7288 - Situated on a lovely tree-lined side street, just off Santa Clara Ave, 1447 Stanton is a spacious, light and bright 4 bed, 2 bath colonial revival home on a deep lot. The main floor of this modernized and stylish 2-story home features a new, sparkling white eat-in kitchen, a roomy primary bedroom suite with gas fireplace and skylight and remodeled full bath, a charming lounge with coved ceilings and adjoining study (or 5th bedroom) and a charming bedroom up front. Upstairs are 2 adjacent bedrooms with newly refinished hardwood floors and a second remodeled full bath. A deck out back overlooks a long grassy yard with citrus trees and an additional fenced section beyond, perfect for a vegetable garden, orchard or ADU. A large ground floor basement is the ideal space to build out additional rooms in the home. An idyllic central Alameda location near wonderful schools and parks and steps away from bus transport to BART, the ferry, downtown SF and beyond. See more at www.1447stanton.com.

528 Jean St, Oakland, 94610

2 Beds 1 Bath | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,227 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Linnette Edwards - Agt: 925-580-8801 - Exceptional 1915 California Craftsman Bungalow in the BEST area: Oakland’sbeloved Rose Garden neighborhood near the vibrant Grand-Lake district andPiedmont Ave. This charming 2++BR/1BA home with a bonus attic room is graced with rare rich wood details in the floors, ceilings and iconic built-ins. It’s a celebration of original craftsmanship everywhere you look! The living and dining rooms EACH feature a fireplace. You’ll love the kitchen’s cozy breakfast nook and seamless updates for today’s cooks – new appliances, quartz counters and crisp white cabinetry.Designer bath also beautifully updated.In the primary, a sunny window seat overlooks the back garden. The landscaped yard with fig tree is perfect for play (treehouse), BBQs and even chicken-rearing (coop included).Detached studio with tons of potential. And SO close to Morcom Rose Garden, shops, dining, BART, farmer’s market, live music, movie theater, I-580…Your car may rarely leave the driveway! OPEN SAT & SUN

