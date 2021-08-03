Cancel
Campbell County, WY

Air Quality Alert issued for Northeastern Crook, Northern Campbell, Southern Campbell by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 13:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 11:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. Target Area: Northeastern Crook; Northern Campbell; Southern Campbell; Western Crook; Weston; Wyoming Black Hills THE WYOMING AIR QUALITY DIVISION CONTINUES THE AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The following message is transmitted in collaboration with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. * WHERE...Northeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Thick smoke from western wildfires will continue over northeast Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming`s monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/

alerts.weather.gov

