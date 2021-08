The events of the past year have changed how consumers and businesses view payment delays, regardless of industry and transaction type. Policyholders are no longer willing to wait days for claim payments to finalize so they can receive their funds, for example, putting insurers that are used to working in a historically manual field at a distinct disadvantage, said Philippe Lafreniere, chief growth officer for InsurTech Slice Labs. Slice recently launched a settlement feature that uses automation to quickly identify whether claims are legitimate before processing and finalizing them. Such developments are a must as customers’ expectations for fast, frictionless experiences extend into the insurance space.