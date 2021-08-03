Cancel
Orlando, FL

Detectives arrest 17 suspects for preying upon children online during “Operation Child Protector”

Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 2 days ago
Sheriff Grady Judd is briefing the media about Operation Child Protector, a six-day long undercover investigation focusing on those who prey upon children online. The Auburndale, Orlando, and Winter Haven Police Departments and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office participated in this investigation, which resulted in 17 suspects being arrested for a total of 49 felonies and two misdemeanors.

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
Local News Lakeland Fl

