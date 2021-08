The Taliban on Friday captured their first provincial capital since launching an offensive to coincide with the departure of foreign troops, a major blow to an Afghan government desperately trying to push back the insurgents. "Zaranj, provincial capital of Nimroz, has fallen to the Taliban," Roh Gul Khairzad, the deputy governor of Nimroz, told AFP. She said the city -- in southwest Afghanistan near the Iranian border -- had been taken "without a fight", and social media showed clips of insurgents roaming the streets, being cheered by residents. The veracity of the videos could not immediately be confirmed.