Body Bowling leagues will be returning to Ponca Bowl over the next two months. Most of the leagues are open to men and women, but there are leagues for women only. Leagues bowl on weekday nights and during the afternoon. There is also a youth league where bowlers earn college scholarship funds just for bowling. The Senior Citizen league is one of the larger leagues in the Ponca City Area and provides seniors an opportunity to exercise and socialize with others. Bowling is a sport to be enjoyed by all regardless of age. All are welcomed to join in a sport that can be enjoyed for a lifetime. Presently, there will be the following leagues offered.