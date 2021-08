The dry and warm weather pattern will continue into Friday with nothing more than a stray shower or two north of the Interstate 64 corridor. Tonight will be a pleasant one with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s and not much in the way of cloud cover. Nice night to open up the windows and let some fresh air in, might be a bit too warm next week, so let some air in when we can. Speaking of the air, the Air Quality is in the “good” range today as the smoke and haze has dissipated well for now.