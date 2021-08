Welcome to this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw review, right here on Nerdly. I’m Nathan Favel and… Other Me: No he’s not! I’m me! Me: Shut up! I’ll decide who is the f—kin’ Nathan! On this week’s show, we have a No Holds Barred Match between Nikki A.S.H. and Charlotte Flair, so that ought to be good. So, let’s get right… Other Me: You bastard! Untie me! Me: I’ll untie you when you stop being a s–t-house b–ch! Got an idea of when that is?! Other Me: What? Me: There ya go, sunshine. Raw starts… Other Me: I have to pee. Me: Piss your ass for all I care! Raw starts now!