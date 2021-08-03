Cancel
NFL

Panthers’ Keith Kirkwood carted off field after hard hit in practice, defender cut

By Ryan Gaydos
foxwilmington.com
 2 days ago

The Carolina Panthers cut a defensive back on Tuesday after he delivered a huge hit to a wide receiver in practice which caused the player to be carted off the field. Cornerback J.T. Ibe delivered the hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. Ibe hit Kirkwood in the neck area and had to be carted off and taken away by an ambulance. Ibe was kicked out of practice and then released. Practice was halted for about 10 minutes before coach Matt Rhule regathered the players.

