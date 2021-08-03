‘Cinderella’ Trailer: Camila Cabello and Billy Porter Put a Whole New Spin on Fairytale

Amazon Studios has released the first official trailer for “ Cinderella ,” the live-action musical adaptation of the beloved fairytale that was originally developed at Sony Pictures. The trailer offers a glimpse of the stacked cast, which includes Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, Missy Elliott, and Pierce Brosnan. Music fans will be more excited about getting a first listen to the soundtrack, which incorporates new arrangements of beloved pop songs like “Single Ladies” as well as original songs by Cabello. Clearly, this is not your typical fairytale.

“Cinderella” will present a modern take on the traditional story, with Cabello playing the titular heroine as an ambitious young girl whose dreams for her life are bigger than the world she lives in. With the help of her Fabulous Godmother (“Pose” Emmy winner Porter), she sings and dances her way into making her dreams come true.

“Cinderella” was written and directed by Kay Cannon, who is best know for writing and producing the “Pitch Perfect” movies. In 2018, she made her directorial debut with the sex comedy “Blockers,” a critical and financial success which grossed $94 million worldwide. “Cinderella” marks a well-deserved step up for the comedic multi-hyphenate, as for the first time Cannon will be directing a feature that she also wrote.

The idea for the updated adaptation originally came from James Corden, who produced and also plays a small role in the film. Producers for Fulwell 73 include Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh. Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose are executive producers.

The “Cinderella” story is attributed the French writer Charles Perrault, who published a version of “Cinderella” (also known as “The Little Glass Slipper”) in 1697. Another version was later published by the Brothers Grimm in “Grimms’ Fairy Tales” in 1812.

“Cinderella” has seen many adaptations throughout the years in opera, ballet, theater, film, and television. Best known to contemporary audiences are Disney’s animated classic from 1950 and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical, which premiered in 1958. The character of Cinderella also features in Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods.”

“Cinderella” will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on September 3. Check out the first official trailer below.