Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Cinderella’ Trailer: Camila Cabello and Billy Porter Put a Whole New Spin on Fairytale

By Jude Dry
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Amazon Studios has released the first official trailer for “ Cinderella ,” the live-action musical adaptation of the beloved fairytale that was originally developed at Sony Pictures. The trailer offers a glimpse of the stacked cast, which includes Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, Missy Elliott, and Pierce Brosnan. Music fans will be more excited about getting a first listen to the soundtrack, which incorporates new arrangements of beloved pop songs like “Single Ladies” as well as original songs by Cabello. Clearly, this is not your typical fairytale.

“Cinderella” will present a modern take on the traditional story, with Cabello playing the titular heroine as an ambitious young girl whose dreams for her life are bigger than the world she lives in. With the help of her Fabulous Godmother (“Pose” Emmy winner Porter), she sings and dances her way into making her dreams come true.

“Cinderella” was written and directed by Kay Cannon, who is best know for writing and producing the “Pitch Perfect” movies. In 2018, she made her directorial debut with the sex comedy “Blockers,” a critical and financial success which grossed $94 million worldwide. “Cinderella” marks a well-deserved step up for the comedic multi-hyphenate, as for the first time Cannon will be directing a feature that she also wrote.

The idea for the updated adaptation originally came from James Corden, who produced and also plays a small role in the film. Producers for Fulwell 73 include Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh. Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose are executive producers.

The “Cinderella” story is attributed the French writer Charles Perrault, who published a version of “Cinderella” (also known as “The Little Glass Slipper”) in 1697. Another version was later published by the Brothers Grimm in “Grimms’ Fairy Tales” in 1812.

“Cinderella” has seen many adaptations throughout the years in opera, ballet, theater, film, and television. Best known to contemporary audiences are Disney’s animated classic from 1950 and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical, which premiered in 1958. The character of Cinderella also features in Stephen Sondheim’s “Into the Woods.”

“Cinderella” will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on September 3. Check out the first official trailer below.

Comments / 1

IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Kay Cannon
Person
Minnie Driver
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
James Corden
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
Idina Menzel
Person
Stephen Sondheim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairytale#Tv News#Amazon Studios#Sony Pictures#Cannon#French#The Brothers Grimm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
MusicSFGate

Watch Billie Eilish's Intimate Live Performance of 'Male Fantasy'

Billie Eilish has released a live performance video of her recent song “Male Fantasy,” created in association with Vevo. The clip, directed by Kyle Goldberg and shot on 35mm film, also features Finneas on guitar. Eilish has teamed up with Vevo for a series of videos from her new album...
MusicABC News

Camila Cabello shares video message about 'being at war with your body'

Camila Cabello shared a candid message to fans about overcoming the pressure of beauty standards and being at peace with one’s body. Taking to her TikTok recently, the "Havana" singer reflected on the thoughts she had while running in a crop top, which showed off her stomach that she admits is not flat.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Camila Cabello Promotes Body Acceptance with Epic Message

Camila Cabello is unashamed and unafraid in a new message clearly aimed at body shamers!. The singer shared an empowering message on TikTok after exposing her stomach while jogging. The 24-year-old explained, “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep...
Moviesramascreen.com

New Official Poster And Trailer For CINDERELLA

Check out these new official poster and trailer for CINDERELLA movie. Amazon Studios will release CINDERELLA exclusively on Prime Video September 3rd, 2021. Produced by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh. Starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter. and Pierce Brosnan. From...
CelebritiesBillboard

Camila Cabello Shares 'Don't Go Yet' Teaser

The singer has shared a release date for her new single, as well what appears to be a music video still. "7.23. #DontGoYet," Cabello wrote on Instagram Saturday night (July 17). "Presave and pre add. Link in my bio." "I always talk like a robot when I’m about to release...
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Camila Cabello Looks Trendy in a Flowy Sundress While Out With Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Summer days! Camila Cabello was spotted rocking a cute, flowy sundress while out and about with boyfriend Shawn Mendes on Sunday, July 18. Unfortunately, the A-list couple, who began dating in September 2019, ran into some car trouble during their daytime date. The “Havana” singer, 24, and the “Stitches” artist, 22, were photographed locked out of their black Mercedes Benz. Thankfully, it didn’t take long before Shawn and Camila found the keys and drove off into the sunset!
Theater & DanceMTV

Camila Cabello Throws A Family Fiesta In ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Video

Camila Cabello dropped her new single and music video “Don’t Go Yet” on Friday (July 23) with an announcement of a new album. The video begins with Cabello driving a vintage convertible. The footage changes into a stop-motion scene of the car continuing along a dirt road accompanied by green hills and palm trees to a grand coral pink house. Upon ringing the doorbell, Camila is greeted by a party of family friends and relatives.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Camila Cabello Rocks ‘Tonight Show’ with ‘Don’t Go Yet’ Live

It’s all systems go for ‘Don’t Go Yet’ – the newest single from Pop sensation Camila Cabello. After taking a break for most of the last year to focus on acting endeavors via her forthcoming film debut, ‘Cinderella’ (click here to watch the trailer), the GRAMMY nominee blazed back on to the music scene this week by giving the green light to ‘Go.’
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Camila Cabello explains 'Don't Go Yet' dancer's darkened skin amid blackface accusations

"This dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan," the 24-year-old singer-songwriter wrote. "We purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin. There are white people, African American people, latin people, etc. and so the point wasn't to try to make everyone look Latin either."
MusicMovieWeb

Gal Gadot Goes Viral After Imagine Video Opens Tokyo Olympics

It seems like only yesterday that a video emerged from the murk online of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot leading a group of celebrities in a Zoom call style recording of John Lennon's Imagine. While some took the sentiment of solidarity from the moment, many were very quick to call out the whole thing as one of the most cringe-worthy moments of the last decade, never mind the Covid Pandemic. So when the Olympics Opening Ceremony burst into full swing today, bringing in references to video games such as Kingdom Hearts, Sonic, Final Fantasy and more, it was a subsequent performance of Lennon's classic hit performed by John Legend, Keith Urban and Angelique Kidjo among others, and arranged by legendary composer Hans Zimmer that saw Twitter explode with enough Gal Gadot references to see the DC actress star trending.
Theater & DanceDaily Californian

Camila Cabello can’t shake sophomore slump on flashy but flimsy ‘Don’t Go Yet’

Reborn as a solo star, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello became a household name in 2018 with the soaring popularity of her passionate, self-titled debut album. The extraordinary success of her Latin-music-influenced pop record, boosted by the notable earworm “Havana,” marked either a sign of promise or a strike of luck for Cabello. But considering her lackluster discography in subsequent years, the latter prospect appears to be more likely — and unfortunately, her latest single “Don’t Go Yet” adds to the accumulating evidence.
MusicMTV

Soundtrack Captured Teen Pop's Golden Age

A couple years ago, after a cozy movie night at home, the former teen pop singer Myra’s daughter grabbed her mother’s hands. They had just finished watching The Princess Diaries, which ends with Myra’s glittering 2001 single, “Miracles Happen (When You Believe),” playing in a ballroom as protagonist Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi spins around in joy after formally accepting her role as princess of Genovia.

Comments / 1

Community Policy