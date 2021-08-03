Consumers look to 'happy scents' to boost mood post-pandemic
Few things are as satisfying as discovering a new scent that speaks to your soul and it seems fragrance fanatics aren't the only ones to concur. Since the start of 2020, average daily perfume sales online have increased by 77 percent, as consumers sought to escape the constraints of multiple lockdowns and found virtual inspiration through discovering new fragrances, say luxe niche fragrance ecommerce platform Parfum Muse. And in the post-lockdown world, scent is continuing to reign supreme.www.telegraph.co.uk
