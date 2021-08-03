Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Consumers look to 'happy scents' to boost mood post-pandemic

By Sameeha Shaikh
Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew things are as satisfying as discovering a new scent that speaks to your soul and it seems fragrance fanatics aren't the only ones to concur. Since the start of 2020, average daily perfume sales online have increased by 77 percent, as consumers sought to escape the constraints of multiple lockdowns and found virtual inspiration through discovering new fragrances, say luxe niche fragrance ecommerce platform Parfum Muse. And in the post-lockdown world, scent is continuing to reign supreme.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Scent#Pandemic#Perfumes#Jasmine#Parfum Muse#Cologne Forte#Ilio#Greek#Magnifying Essences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Skin Carecoveteur.com

Could Eye Cream Be the Cause of Your Under-Eye Puffiness?

You wake up on a Saturday morning and there it is; traces of last night's cocktails are written all over your face. Your fine lines and wrinkles look more pronounced, zits are beginning to crop up along your cheeks, and there's puffiness around the eyes. Of course, the natural response is to do a face mask and slather on an eye cream. Now, we support your decision to do a face mask after an intense night out, but applying an excess amount of eye cream might actually be the one thing that is, despite your best efforts, keeping your eyes puffy throughout the day. Rowan Hall-Farrise, global educator at QMS Medicosmetics, gives us the scoop on what exactly happens to our under-eyes when we go overboard with the eye cream.
Skin CareMedical News Today

What can cause dry skin around the eyes?

A person can experience dry skin around the eyes as a result of aging or the weather. It can also occur due to various skin conditions, such as eczema, contact dermatitis, or conjunctivitis. This article will look at some of the common reasons for dry skin around the eyes, their...
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

12 Dreamy Scented Hand Lotions That Are Also Good for Your Skin

Scented hand lotions (and face creams, and cleansers...) aren't always skin-friendly. Until recently, many smell-good body products were made with artificial extracts and synthetics that dried out our hands, leaving sensitive skin in a tizzy. On the contrary, not all of the healthiest hand creams smell good. (While natural, organic ingredients feel great, they can smell too natural, if you know what I mean.)
Skin CareIn Style

Shoppers From 40 to 60 Love This Dermatologist-Revered Drugstore Lotion

If you've been on TikTok or Instagram, hell, even Twitter, over the last few years, you're probably familiar with CeraVe. The brand's a star of the drugstore skincare world, and for good reason: It offers hard-working, high-performing skin treatments for a fraction of what other brands cost, like a humble moisturizer that produces gold-medal results.
Restaurantsupenn.edu

Post-pandemic tipping

During quarantine, people confined to their homes made signs to thank health care workers for soldiering on. As the pandemic continued, the public began to expand its definition of “heroes,” to include bus drivers, store clerks, restaurant staff, and food delivery people—all the essential workers that are a central part of modern society.
Skin CareABC Action News

Reset and Renew Your Beauty, Wellness, and Home this Summer

Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some tips to reset and renew your beauty, wellness and home this Summer!. SPECIAL EDITION GOLD MEDAL OLAY REGENERIST MICRO-SCULPTING CREAM. Special Edition Gold Medal Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream – Olay is celebrating the strength of female athletes who have overcome adversity with...
Skin CareUS Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian Uses This Clean Beauty Skin Elixir Every Day

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If we could blindly swap skincare routines with anyone in the world without even a second thought, a top pick for Us would be Kourtney Kardashian. She obviously looks fantastic, but we’d also specifically choose her because we know how much she cares about using clean, healthy beauty.
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

Wellness scents: why 'mood hack' scents are 2021’s biggest perfume trend

A new wave of scents combine fine fragrance and mood-altering notes to lift our spirits, calm our minds and energise us. We've spent years dabbing spa-scented aromatherapy rollerballs onto our pulse points hoping for a hit of happy and there's now an altogether more luxe take on mood-boosting aromas. Meet wellness scents, one of the hottest wellness trends of 2021. Think self-care meets fine fragrance.
New York City, NYPosted by
Domino

Jonathan Adler Is Ready to Weigh In on What Post-Pandemic Homes Look Like

We’re all for taking on a garage transformation or Pax storage hack with our own two hands and a couple of YouTube videos, but let’s be honest: Some expert guidance never hurts (and can be the difference between a smooth process and a cry-on-the-unfinished-bathroom-floor one). Thankfully, on September 13 and 14, more than two dozen industry vets will be attending Business of Home’s third annual Future of Home conference in New York City—and you can, too (virtually or in person).
Skin CarePosted by
Salon

6 terrifying beauty practices from history

This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. Chemical peels that burn layers of skin from your face. Appetite suppressants that come with a risk of heart failure. Cosmetic surgeries that change the appearance of a woman's most intimate parts. There are plenty of modern cosmetic practices that run the gamut from physically painful to medically risky. But most don't hold a candle to the hazardous cosmetic techniques of yore. Check out these historic beauty practices that are even scarier than modern ones.
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Must Read: Prada Sees Continued Success in E-commerce, the Mood-Boosting Benefits of Wearing Certain Colors

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday. On Thursday, Prada reported its earnings for the first half of 2021, through June 30. The company saw growth in retail, which was up 60% from the same time period in 2020. E-commerce was an especially successful avenue, growing by a triple-digit percentage for the fifth quarter in a row. Total net revenues were up 60% from the first half of the year in 2020. {Fashionista inbox}
Skin Carenobhillgazette.com

Beauty: Body Beautiful

The best summertime body care that will get you beach, poolside and yacht ready. One of the best releases of the season is the Diamond Well-Living collection by Natura Bissé — a line of eight products that elevate self-care with a fusion of exceptional ingredients and textures for a sensorial experience. The Body Scrub with exfoliating marine salt crystals, rice powder and grape seeds makes for an indulging start to any shower routine, revealing soft and supple skin. The Body Cream pampers with tamanu oil, fermented rice water and organic aloe vera for thirst-quenching nourishment. And the four Dry Oils are some of the highest quality I’ve tested — featuring truly dry (fast-absorbing and nongreasy) formulas that leave the skin hydrated and luminous. The Cryo-Gel is perfect for relaxing heavy feet and legs during travel, and lastly, the Warming Gel is ideal for melting away stress and tension in targeted areas. All products in the collection are unisex — with botanical scents that evoke a sense of balance, comfort and vitality.
Skin CareTelegraph

7 clever ways to rid dark under-eye circles

Dark circles are one of those tricky skin irks that don't have a straightforward remedy. I know this, as I’ve been investigating a solution since I noticed my own ‘under-eye hollowing’ worsening over the past six months. Like most complexion issues, a poor diet can make the problem appear worse, and it would be disingenuous of me to pretend I haven’t been relying on a glass (or three) of Pinot every other night to soften the blow of multiple lockdowns. Though lately I have taken a turn in the opposite direction and have been throwing everything at it, from eating leafy greens to reducing coffee and alcohol, which, if nothing else, will aid sleep and improve hydration – two things our skin thrives on.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

These Tropics-Inspired Nail Designs Are The Next Best Thing To A Vacation

How does summer always come and go so fast? Every year, when August 1 hits, it’s likely that so does the realization that you’ve hardly done anything on your summer bucket list. Beach trips have been few and far between, books have gone unread, and that garden you swore you’d get to this year is still just a sad mound of dirt. Thanks to summer-inspired beauty trends, however, you can still soak up what’s left of the season (and feel cute as heck while doing it). Nail designs, in particular, are the perfect way to embrace your summer mood — and the tropical nail art trend has arrived just in time.
Skin CareIn Style

10 Non-Toxic Nail Polish Brands for a Chip-Free Manicure

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Deciding what nail polish color to buy is a tough choice, but trying to decipher the ingredient label on the bottle is even harder.
Food & Drinkskamcity.com

Thorntons Expands Boxed Chocolate Range

Ferrero is expanding its Thorntons’ boxed chocolate range with the launch of Thorntons Pearls in two flavours – Hazelnut Delight and Salted Caramel Sensation. The new product began rolling out this week with an RRP of £4.50 (167g) across grocery, wholesale, convenience, impulse and e-commerce. The launch will be supported across multiple touchpoints including TV, shopper activations, social activity and sampling.
Makeupbeautypackaging.com

e.l.f. Cosmetics Launches Big Mood Mascara

E.l.f. Cosmetics has launched cruelty-free and vegan Big Mood Mascara and teamed up with recording artist Tierra Whack to inspire confidence and creativity in a new campaign. Big Mood Mascara is a clean, volumizing and lifting mascara that gives a false lash effect without smudging. For a bold look with definition, it features a uniquely shaped brush head that helps lift lashes to their highest heights. What’s more, the brush’s hourglass shape helps build volume while separating lashes. The creamy formula is infused with jojoba wax to hold lashes’ curl and gives a smooth, effortless application from day to night.
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Mood-boosting Beauty, Meditative Rituals and Skin Care Devices to Reshape Wellness in Inter-COVID-19

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — In the year ahead, beauty rituals, peer platforms and the rise of nature equity will create a new health lexicon, according to a report released by The Future Laboratory consultancy. In the study, the trend-forecasting agency traced an inter-COVID-19 roadmap, identifying the seismic shifts in consumer mind-sets and consequent implications and opportunities lying ahead for different industries.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway If over the past year health and wellness have been mainly represented by hand sanitizers and at-home fitness, as the conversation moves beyond the short-term effects of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy