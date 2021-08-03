Cancel
Public Health

Microsoft to require COVID-19 vaccine for workers

By KIRO 7 News Staff
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft announced that it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all workers returning to the office starting in September, according to a statement from the company.

The guidance applies to all employees, vendors and guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S.

The company also said that the earliest date for the full opening of U.S. offices will be no earlier than Oct. 4.

“We continue to review the situation on a local basis in each region/country/state where we work and will adjust dates and policies as needed,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Employees who have a medical condition or other protected reason such as religion can get an accommodation.

Workers who are caregivers to immunosuppressed individuals or are parents of kids too young to get the vaccine can work from home until January.

