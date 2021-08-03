FTX Partners With Dolphin Entertainment to Launch NFT Marketplace
A new non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace has been announced as a collaborative effort between FTX and Dolphin Entertainment. The team at FTX is teaming up with Dolphin Entertainment to craft a new NFT marketplace that focuses on sports and entertainment brands. While Dolphin will handle the creative side of things, FTX will be in charge of the crypto end of the business. According to Variety, the marketplace will be large-scale and consumer-facing.beincrypto.com
Comments / 0