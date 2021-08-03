Cancel
Bringing Back Concert Ticket Nostalgia With FlashBack NFT Founders

By Alexandra Kons
beincrypto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeinCrypto spoke to Elena Obukhova and Olga Filatova, co-founders of FlashBack, a digital ticket non-fungible token (NFT) platform that plays on nostalgia and the blockchain. As our world becomes digitized, parts of our paper-based past are being lost. From concert tickets to festival bands, the era of collecting paper tickets is behind us. However, Obukhova and Filatova saw NFTs as an opportunity to combine this nostalgia with this rising popular tech.

