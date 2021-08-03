Pedro Almodóvar's 'Parallel Mothers' Tapped for New York Film Festival Closing Night

For many filmmakers, inspiration comes from home. Childhood memories and hometown experiences are transformed into cinematic marvels, their central themes found across decades of projects in storytelling. For German American filmmaker Christina Rose — who has spent most of her life, and all of her childhood, moving from place to place — that inspiration often has more complicated roots. As the CEO and co-founder of the production company MirrorWater Entertainment, Rose finds a home for her international outlook in creating films and limited series that focus on social issues from a global perspective. Series like “Wonder Women,” for example, feature individuals from all over the world to showcase their many interconnections. In doing so, Rose says she hopes she is helping to promote acceptance and internationality for her audiences.