Zero Fees for Futures Trading on Cryptology

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrency traders across Europe were left hanging as Binance announced it would be stopping all cryptocurrency derivative trading in the region due to regulatory pressures. As crypto users in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands become unable to open new futures or derivatives products accounts, other platforms decided to step up.

