Allina Health will require COVID-19 vaccines for employees

By Matthew Guerry
Post-Bulletin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL — Allina Health, a major health care network and employer in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, announced Tuesday, Aug. 3, that it will require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October. It is the latest health care provider in the region to announce a policy requiring employee vaccinations,...

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Public HealthMedscape News

Should COVID Vaccinations Be Mandatory for Healthcare Workers?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Arthur L. Caplan, PhD: Hi. I'm Art Caplan, and welcome to another edition of Both Sides Now. I'm your host as well as director of the Division of Medical Ethics at New York University Grossman School of Medicine. I'm excited to be here for what I think you'll find a very interesting and enlightening discussion. It's about a much-debated topic that has been in the news quite a bit lately and has all sorts of nuances, twists, and turns: vaccine mandates.
Public HealthJacksonville Journal Courier

Vaccine mandates? Medical groups say 'Yes' for frontline workers

With surging COVID-19 numbers both in the Metro East and Western Central Illinois and across the nation, major medical groups have called for employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers. In a joint statement made Monday, more than 50 health and medical groups, including the American Medical Association, the...
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Health care system fires supervisors who weren't vaccinated

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — One of New Jersey's largest health care systems says it recently fired six supervisor-level employees who refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. RWJBarnabas Health had mandated in May that its supervisory workers to get vaccinated by June 30. The company says 2,979 staff members, or...
Public HealthIndiana Daily Student

IU adds ethical exemption to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

IU added an ethical exemption to the list of exemptions for its COVID-19 vaccine mandate policy, according to IU’s website. The ethical exemption was added July 19 to bring the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in line with past IU vaccine mandates, such as last year’s flu vaccine mandate, IU spokesperson Chuck Carney said in an email.
California StateAustin American-Statesman

California, NYC unveil plans to require vaccinations or testing; VA says shots mandatory for medical workers: Live COVID-19 updates

New York City, the Department of Veteran Affairs and the state of California announced plans Monday to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for many of their employees, a shift in how the country is seemingly dealing with vaccine hesitancy after months of campaigning to the public then offering money and prizes when vaccination levels dipped.
Public HealthBangor Daily News

Protect patients by making sure health care workers are vaccinated

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Monday, the Veterans Administration became the first federal agency — and one of the few health care organizations — to require...
Public HealthClickOnDetroit.com

Beaumont Health to mandate COVID vaccines for staff, providers

Employees of Beaumont Health will soon be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19, if they haven’t already. The health system announced Wednesday that all employees will be required to get vaccinated for the virus, or face suspension or dismissal if they refuse. The mandate will go into effect once the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) fully approves a current COVID vaccine.
Public HealthAtlantic City Press

South Jersey hospitals considering vaccine mandate for employees

Following a decision by RWJBarnabas Health to require all staff to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, some medical centers in South Jersey said they also are exploring the idea. RWJBarnabas, one of the state’s largest health care systems, made the announcement Monday. Six supervisory-level employees were recently fired from the health system for their refusal to get vaccinated.

