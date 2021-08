"It's a match" has a new meaning on dating apps after a Capitol Hill rioter was nabbed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for his role in the violence that occurred on January 6. The Texas man, identified as Andrew Quentin Taake, matched with a Bumble user to whom he bragged about his participation in the riots. His would-be date promptly alerted the FBI who carried out a thorough investigation to confirm his identity and his involvement in the riot. According to NBC News, Taake, 32, has been accused of pepper-spraying and assaulting police officers and was arrested on Friday.