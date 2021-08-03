Cancel
Meredith Stiehm, Next WGA West President, Ready To "Fight" Studios For Bigger Share Of Streaming

By David Robb
Deadline
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meredith Stiehm won’t take office as the next president of the WGA West until next month, but she’s already looking ahead to the 2023 film and TV contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Running unopposed in the guild’s upcoming election, she says in her official campaign statement that she’s ready for a “fight” with the major studios over a bigger share of steaming revenue and to achieve a long list of other economic gains for writers.

