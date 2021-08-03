Square Eyes Acquires Locarno Critics' Week Opener 'A Thousand Fires' (EXCLUSIVE)

Reason8 is prepared to make moves at the upcoming Locarno Film Festival. The London-based sales and production outfit has secured the international sales rights to Russian drama “Medea.” Reason8 will be on the ground in Switzerland ahead of the film’s premiere on Aug. 9, looking to drum up interest for the feature which hails from “Target” director Aleksandr Zeldovich. The film incorporates elements of the titular mythical Greek figure, centering around a woman (played by Tina Dalakishvili) who commits a grave crime for the sake of her future with the father of her two children. However, this crime causes him to withdraw...