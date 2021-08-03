Cancel
Showtime Uber Series 'Super Pumped' Casts Kerry Bishé (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKerry Bishé has joined the Showtime anthology series “Super Pumped,” the first season of which will tackle the rise of ride sharing company Uber. Bishé joins previously announced cast members Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler. Gordon-Levitt will star as Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick, while Chandler will play Texas venture capitalist Bill Gurley. Bishé will star as Austin Geidt, Uber employee number four – the smart and tough woman who was boots on the ground as Uber expanded from city to city.

