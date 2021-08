Three people have been hospitalised and a further three arrested after a shooting in Sweden, with police reportedly uncertain whether there could be more casualties or perpetrators.A “large police operation” was quickly established in the southern city of Kristianstad after multiple gunshots were heard at around 3:40pm on Tuesday.A man in his 20s, one in his 30s and a woman in her 60s were treated for serious injuries, authorities said.Police were initially placed on guard at hospital for the victims’ protection. But it remained unclear on Tuesday evening whether they were the intended targets of the attack, or had any...