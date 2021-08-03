Cancel
Iran 'hijacks' tanker in Gulf of Oman

By Roland Oliphant,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIranian-backed forces were suspected of seizing an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf last night, just days after Iran was blamed for a drone attack on another tanker that killed a British crew member. The Royal Navy’s UK Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO] agency warned of a suspected “hijacking” incident near...

Economytheclevelandamerican.com

The G7 and the European Union have vowed that “all evidence” points to Iran in the attack on the Mercer Street oil tanker off the coast of Oman.

G7 Foreign Ministers took charge of Iran on Friday Attack on an oil tanker by the company of an Israeli millionaire who killed two people off the coast of Oman on July 29. “All the evidence clearly points to Iran.” In a joint statement, a condemnation “Deliberate and directed attack” without “any justification”.
Boats & Watercraftsgizadeathstar.com

A STRANGE REPORT: SHIPS LOSE STEERING IN PERSIAN GULF

I don't know about you, but I suspect something mightily weird is going on in the world's shipping lanes, and it's getting too big to ignore. Consider what we've seen in the past few years: off Japan, the USS Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship; later, the USS John McCain collided with a ship near Singapore. And who can forget the cargo ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, after having entered the canal by performing a series of bizarre maneuvers.
IndustryNew York Post

Tanker hijacking in Oman thwarted when crew shut down engines: report

A group of armed commandos believed to be from Iran stormed an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman — and were thwarted when the crew disabled the engines, according to a report. The ship, identified as the Panamanian-flagged Asphalt Princess, was boarded by about six heavily armed men off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday in what the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations characterized as a “potential hijack.”
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Puzzling Hijacking Of Commercial Vessel In Gulf Of Oman Comes To An End

An armed group had boarded the ship in the Gulf of Oman and was reportedly trying to sail it to Iran. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. British authorities say the curious apparent hijacking of the Panama-flagged asphalt/bitumen carrier M/V Asphalt Princess is over and that it and its crew are safe, after armed individuals that had boarded the vessel left. However, the identities of these boarders and their motives remain unclear. Some reports have indicated that they were directing the ship to Iran, which has a history of seizing foreign commercial vessels, and this comes after multiple countries also blamed the regime in Tehran for carrying out a fatal drone attack on a Liberia-flagged, Israeli-operated tanker Mercer Street last week.
Middle Eastinformnny.com

G7 countries condemn attack on tanker off Oman, blame Iran

BERLIN (AP) — The Group of Seven leading industrialized countries on Friday jointly condemned last week’s attack on an oil tanker in the Arabian Sea and said evidence indicated Iran was behind the incident. The HV Mercer Street was struck off the coast of Oman on July 29, killing two...
WorldUS News and World Report

Hijacking Ends in Arabian Sea, Says UKMTO, as Oman Identifies Tanker Involved

DUBAI (Reuters) - Oman on Wednesday identified the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess as the tanker involved in a hijacking which Britain's maritime trade agency earlier said was over. The statement by Oman's Maritime Security Centre was the first official confirmation of Tuesday's incident in the Arabian Sea which maritime security sources...
Middle Eastamericanmilitarynews.com

Iran threatens ‘prompt, strong’ response to threats as UK chides Tehran over deadly tanker attack

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Tehran warned on August 2 that it would respond swiftly to any threat to its security, as the United Kingdom summoned the Iranian ambassador over what London and allies say was a deadly attack on a commercial ship off the coast of Oman ordered by Tehran.
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

Suspected Iranian Forces Hijack Vessel In Gulf, Iran Denies

The British Navy reported a 'potential hijack' on a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) on August 3, days after a suspected Iranian attack on another tanker left two dead. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) denied that its forces or allies were behind any incident...
MilitaryPosted by
newschain

Royal Navy warns of ‘potential hijack’ of ship in Gulf of Oman

The Royal Navy has warned of the “potential hijack” of a ship off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman, though the circumstances remain unclear. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as commercial shipping in the region has found itself in the crosshairs.
Middle EastKeene Sentinel

Iran's Raisi starts presidency as new crisis grips Persian Gulf

An ultraconservative protege of Iran’s supreme leader was sworn in as president on Tuesday amid a new security crisis in vital Persian Gulf shipping routes and doubts build over the survival of the troubled 2015 nuclear deal. Ebrahim Raisi, 60, was confirmed by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a televised ceremony,...
IndustryInternational Business Times

Israel Blames Iran Over Lethal Attack On Oil Tanker Off Oman

Two crew members of an oil tanker managed by a prominent Israeli businessman's company were killed off Oman in what appears to be a drone attack, the vessel's London-based operator and the US military said Friday, with Israel blaming Iran. Tehran is "sowing violence and destruction," an Israeli official said.
Energy IndustryTaylor Daily Press

What is happening in the Gulf of Oman, 6 oil tankers have lost control

AGI – Tensions are high in the Gulf of Oman, five days after an Israeli oil tanker was hit by an Iranian drone, killing two crew members. At least six oil tankers have been warned of “out of control” off the coast of Fujairah over the past few hours. One of them, the Panamanian Asphalt Princess, was abducted by at least eight gunmen who were pointing fingers at Iran and its allies, according to reports from British intelligence sources that they were holding the group hostage. The Lloyds List Maritime Intelligence confirmed to the BBC that the ship that left Gore Faqen (Emirates) and was sent to Sohar (Oman) was bound for Iran.

