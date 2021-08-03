Cancel
Brian Boitano to produce Netflix figure skating film

By Annie Martin
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyCH2_0bGW2Ab300
Brian Boitano will produce the Netflix family film "Take the Ice" with Debra Martin Chase. File Photo by David Banks/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Brian Boitano has signed on to a figure skating film at Netflix.

The retired Olympic figure skater, 57, will produce and choreograph the upcoming family film Take the Ice, The Wrap reported Tuesday.

Boitano will produce the project with Debra Martin Chase (The Princess Diaries, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants). Deborah Swisher wrote the script, with Charles Randolph-Wright to direct, according to Deadline.

Take the Ice follows Tisha Moore, a rebellious 15-year-old who has dreamed of becoming an ice skater her entire life. As a young Black girl from Brooklyn, Tisha hasn't had the opportunity to pursue her dream, until she gets the chance to join a local synchronized ice skating team.

Tisha must "come to terms with the root of her rebellious ways and must learn to trust others to achieve her dream of shining on ice," an official description reads.

"Years ago Brian Boitano and I were discussing the lack of ice skaters of color," Randolph-Wright said in a statement. "We decided to create a film that would give inspiration and permission to take the ice to young athletes of color. My dream is that years from now we will be watching television and hear from an Olympian that this film opened the door that they never imagined they could enter."

Boitano, who won a gold medal in men's figure skating at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics, voiced his excitement for the project.

"I am excited to be a part of a movie that will bring attention to the sport of synchronized skating. I also hope that kids and teens, who don't typically see themselves represented in the traditional skating world, will be inspired to pursue their dreams," he said.

Netflix has yet to announce casting and other details for the project.

