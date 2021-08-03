Cancel
Rochester, MN

Iowa Grain Bin Turned Cozy Airbnb Should Be Your Next Adventure Destination

By Luke Lonien
 3 days ago
One of the best parts of Airbnbs is that people get creative, and you have the opportunity to stay in some incredible places that have never crossed your mind. In Le Mars, Iowa, one crew transformed a grain bin into a cozy Airbnb that you and your family can use to relax in! It is pretty incredible how this grain bin was transformed into an Airbnb, so if you are looking to take a road trip, you may want to put the Grain Bin Lodge at the top of your adventure destination list.

Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

RST Employee Steps Up in Big Way After Traveler Flies to Wrong Rochester

Here's a good news story about an employee at Rochester International Airport who stepped up in a big way to help a stranded traveler. I have to say, Rochester International Airport (RST) is way underrated. I'm a little ashamed to say that until earlier this year, I'd never been to RST. But after flying in and out of RST when we traveled to the Outer Banks in May, I'm a BIG fan. It's so close to home (no more driving over an hour one way to the Minneapolis airport), parking is cheap (we left our car there for the week we were gone-- something we'd never do at MSP) and getting through the TSA security at RST is a breeze.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Amazing Parenting Hack on TikTok Created by Frustrated Rochester Mom

Rochester, Minnesota mom fed up about the dishwasher never getting loaded or unloaded by the kids...who are home all day and sleeping until 11 am. Moms, not sure about you but there are a few things about being a mom that frustrate me to the core. I can handle the 45-minute temper tantrum my 3-year-old had at Target in aisle 4. And somehow I managed to watch hours of Barney episodes without going insane. But there is one thing that I ask my kids to do every SINGLE day that just isn't happening. It is as if the words I have spoken every day in my life have never been heard. The dishwasher.
TravelPosted by
Y-105FM

Don’t Want to Wear a Mask? This Minnesota Zoo Says Don’t Visit Right Now

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in Minnesota has the most simple and direct message to those who don't want to wear a mask. The last time COVID started getting out of control and Minnesota started to shut down, I remember a lot of parents talking about how they went to the zoo but couldn't get in because they didn't have a reservation. Well, before you promise your kids that they are going to get to see the polar bears and amazing animals at Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul, here's your heads up that you need a reservation once again.
LifestylePosted by
Y-105FM

Disney’s Star Wars Hotel Will Be Too Pricy For Many Fans

The first ever Star Wars hotel is finally ready to open in Walt Disney World next spring. The “Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser” is designed like a swanky, futuristic, Star Wars-y cruise ship. Guests “board” at a terminal in the Disney resort, then assume the guise of characters in a Star Wars adventure. The amenities of the Starcruiser includes the chance to play with the world’s first functional lightsabers.
AgriculturePosted by
Y-105FM

How ‘Bout Them Apples? Apple Shortage Expected This Fall – Blame The Drought

As the calendar turns to the month of August, and the first preseason NFL is slated to be played later this week, it's only natural that some people will begin to think about fall. Minnesota has plenty to offer in the fall season, but one staple, apple picking, might be hard to find this year, and you can blame, what is expected to be a shortage of apples in Minnesota on the drought.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

This Reptile Has One Thing All Others Don’t in Minnesota

Minnesota is home to several species of reptiles, but only one of them has this distinction. That's because while the handsome fella (or is it a beautiful female? I guess I don't really know how to determine a turtle's gender) in that picture is a Blanding's turtle, and they just happen to have something no other reptile in Minnesota has.
Preston, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

DNR Looking For Public Input On Extension Of Harmony-Preston Valley State Trail

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting the public to an open house to review and comment on the Harmony-Preston Valley State Trail Master Plan Amendment. The Amendment is proposing a 6-mile trail extension from Harmony to the Iowa border and Niagara Cave. According to the Master Plan Amendment website, the proposed extension will include a 10-foot wide paved asphalt trail. The current Harmony-Preston Valley State Trail is an 18-mile asphalt paved trail that a multiple uses including biking, walking/hiking, in-line skating, and cross-country skiing.

