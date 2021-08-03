Cancel
Public Safety

Springfield Fire District Chief Tyrone Denson Becomes First African-American to Serve as Director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness

Springfield, Massachusetts
Mayor Sarno states, “Congratulations to District Chief Tyrone Denson! Commissioner Calvi and I cannot think of a more deserving and appropriate individual to step into this vital and important role to serve our residents and business community. The Director of the Office of Emergency Preparedness is responsible for a wide range of duties that focuses on assuring that the City of Springfield is ready to handle and respond to any potential man-made or natural disaster that may afflict our community – a responsibility we have been tested and true in responding to. Commissioner Calvi and I have the full and utmost confidence in District Chief Denson abilities and talents. In addition, I want to acknowledge, recognize and congratulate District Chief Denson on becoming the first African-American to hold this essential position!”

Fire Commissioner Calvi stated, “I have known District Chief Denson for some time and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to lead the Springfield Fire Departments Office/Division of Emergency Preparedness. District Chief Denson has over 24 years of experience with SFD and will be replacing Director Bob Hassett who is retiring. I am also proud to acknowledge that District Chief Denson is the first African-American to serve as SFD Director of Emergency Preparedness. Congratulations to District Chief Denson on this well-deserved appointment.”

District Chief Denson stated, “I want to thank Commissioner BJ Calvi for his vote of confidence in my ability to take over the Office of Emergency Preparedness. Retiring Director Bob Hassett has done a tremendous job during his tenure and I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life. I am looking forward to transitioning into this new position. I want to thank Mayor Sarno for his continued belief in not just my ability but for supporting all of the brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Fire Department. It has been an honor to serve my hometown of Springfield and I am looking forward to continuing to serve the residents and businesses of this great city in this new capacity.”

District Chief Denson is a lifelong resident of the City of Springfield. District Chief Denson holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Service Administration and Master’s Degree in Emergency Management. He has served over 24 years with the Springfield Fire Department.

Springfield is a city in the state of Massachusetts, United States, and the seat of Hampden County.

