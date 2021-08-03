Cancel
Santa Barbara, CA

Old Spanish Days board to stress safety and precautions for upcoming Fiesta

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Board of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara heads into Fiesta weekend with a message of safety and precautions to the public.

An announcement is set for today at the Old Mission to talk about the event coming up starting Wednesday night with Fiesta Pequena. It will live at the mission and televised on NewsChannel 3.

La Presidente Stephanie Petlow has adjusted this year's event to eliminate the El Desfile Historico parade, the children's parade and the two four-day mercados.

That is expected to reduce the crowd size and large, tight gatherings. This is a precaution against the COVID-19 Delta variant which is active, mainly targeting unvaccinated people, according to the Santa Barbara County Health Department.

Fiesta is normally the largest event of the year in Santa Barbara.

Thousands of people take part either directly or as spectators in cultural festivities including traditional dancing, rodeo and community gatherings.

It is also an economic boost to the city with sales and bed taxes at a peak for the week of Old Spanish Days.

Santa Barbara Police Chief Barney Melekian told NewsChannel the city is not bringing in outside law enforcement to assist the patrol team this year, unless it is necessary. That will be an overall cost savings for Santa Barbara for this event.

There were no major problems earlier this summer during the July 4th celebration, and Melekian is expecting Fiesta to be the same.

Comments / 0

