Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh U-Haul employee shot during dispute with customer dies, fund set up to help family

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh U-Haul employee has died after being shot in the neck after a dispute with a customer turned violent last week.

Jacob Jaillet, 21, died Sunday morning at a Pittsburgh hospital from his wounds sustained during the shooting on Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Braijon Burton, 21, of Garfield, wanted to rent a U-Haul truck for longer than he was allowed at the facility on Washington Boulevard in the city’s Larimer neighborhood, according to investigators. That’s when they say he became angry, shot Jaillet and then took a U-Haul pickup truck.

Police eventually caught up with him and a brief pursuit occurred before Burton crashed along Route 28 near the 31st Street Bridge. He was then arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

U-Haul Company of Pittsburgh president Elizabeth Hertzler issued a statement saying:

“The news of Jake’s passing is heartbreaking for our Pittsburgh team, and our entire company. This was a cold, senseless and tragic crime that took his life. Jake was a special young man with a bright future. He was genuinely loved by his U-Haul family. It may sound cliché, but he truly lit up a room. Everyone was always happy to be around Jake, and so excited when they could work with him. We all knew Jake was a great baseball player, but he was an even better person. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, teammates and coworkers.”

U-Haul has set up a memorial fund in Jake’s honor to assist the family with funeral costs and medical expenses. You can donate to the memorial fund here.

