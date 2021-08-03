Cancel
Police identify 2 victims found in KCK apartment; Investigate deaths as homicides

By Heidi Schmidt
fox4kc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police have opened a homicide investigation into the deaths of two people found in an apartment last week. Detectives said they found the bodies of Heather Miller, 22, and Jordan Horton, 24, in an apartment at the Cambridge at River Oaks Apartments near North 70th Terrace and Riverview Avenue on July 29. According to police, one of Miller’s family members had called the department and asked officers to check on the victims.

