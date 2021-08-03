Sing For Hope Pianos Coming to Beverly Hills this Summer, Los Angeles Area Schools This Fall

Sing for Hope, in partnership with the City of Beverly Hills and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, announced today details of this summer’s Sing for Hope Pianos public program in the Los Angeles area with 16 local artist-designed upright pianos in parks and public spaces across Beverly Hills. As part of the iconic Sing for Hope Pianos community initiative, these uniquely colorful piano artworks will be made available for anyone and everyone to play, listen, interact with, and enjoy, from August 5 to September 6, 2021. After the program concludes, the Sing for Hope Pianos will then be moved to permanent homes in public schools across the greater Los Angeles area in the fall.