Four Lasting Impressions Secured the Four Finalists Spots in the Cleveland International Piano Competition

CLEVELAND, OH – August 2, 2021 After four days of eight live solo performances and four piano duos in Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art, the live audience was overjoyed to hear the announcement of the four Finalists of the Cleveland International Piano Competition on Sunday, August 1, 2021. The four finalists were chosen from an initial group of over 250 applicants from over 40 countries. Of the 250 applicants, the jury selected 26 young pianists to compete in the First and Second Rounds of CIPC, broadcasted from 10 locations around the globe.